ForCEPART iLine iKNOT
- 지표
- Vasiliy Anokhin
- 버전: 2.0
- 업데이트됨: 24 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
The product Indicator is "FORCEPART-i".
The Determining Factor Is The Breadth Of The Dynamics Of Net Trade.
Purpose: An auxiliary market analysis Tool that indicates reversal jumps in trends in banking policy and trend direction selection.
Input Parameters:
- "DRAWs"="128" - the number of the last bars of the indicator "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)";
- "SECTOR_spread_price"="0.03" - The price range of the restriction of freedom of trade on the spread;
- "FRAME_EPIZODE_bars"="60" - The parameter of the indicator calculation period, in bars;
- "Knot_Replace" - Enables the Mode of Displaying jumps on the reversal display nodes, to redefine development trends.
The "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)" indicator is a significant contribution to the analysis of changes in the price chart of a trading instrument.