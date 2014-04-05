ForCEPART iLine iKNOT

The product Indicator is "FORCEPART-i".
The Determining Factor Is The Breadth Of The Dynamics Of Net Trade.

Purpose: An auxiliary market analysis Tool that indicates reversal jumps in trends in banking policy and trend direction selection.

Input Parameters:

  • "DRAWs"="128" - the number of the last bars of the indicator "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)";
  • "SECTOR_spread_price"="0.03" - The price range of the restriction of freedom of trade on the spread;
  • "FRAME_EPIZODE_bars"="60" - The parameter of the indicator calculation period, in bars;
  • "Knot_Replace" - Enables the Mode of Displaying jumps on the reversal display nodes, to redefine development trends.

The "FORCEPART-i(Line\KNOT)" indicator is a significant contribution to the analysis of changes in the price chart of a trading instrument.

