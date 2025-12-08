Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine



Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power.





Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about Energy . A market without energy is a trap.

Power To Move (PTM) is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates Price Action, Volume, Momentum and Range into a single Energy Vector.





Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market:

Expansion (Green Zone): Energy is entering the system. Trends are valid, breakouts are real. Contraction (Red/Gray Zone): Energy is leaving the system. The market is "Dead" or "Resting."

How to Interpret (The 7 States):



THE GREEN ZONE (Expansion - Look for Entries) 🟢 Strong (Lime): Maximum Power. The "Gamma Blast." Institutional money is aggressively driving Price, Volume, and Range. Best for Breakouts. 🔵 Medium (Aqua): Healthy Power. The trend is actively fueled. Best for Continuation. ⚪ Weak (Teal): Churning Power. High effort, but mixed results. 🌱 Waking (Dark Green): The "Ignition." The market is just waking up from a sleep state. Watch for early entries.

THE RED ZONE (Contraction - Stay Out) 🔴 Dead (Red): The "Coma." Statistical extreme low energy. Trading here is suicide. 🟠 Quiet (Orange): Cooling down. Volatility is shrinking. 🔘 Neutral (Gray): Noise. No significant activity.







Features:

