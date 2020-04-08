Edri extreme points Buy Sell

Edri Extreme Points Buy & Sell

A reversal-based entry indicator designed to identify high-probability turning points in the market.

How to Use

  • Green arrow (Buy signal): Appears below the candle when conditions favour a potential bullish reversal. Consider entering long positions.
  • Red arrow (Sell signal): Appears above the candle when conditions favour a potential bearish reversal. Consider entering short positions.

Optional Mean Reversion Bands

Enable this feature in the settings to display dynamic support and resistance levels based on price deviation from the mean. Useful for identifying stretched price conditions.

Adjustable Settings

All parameters can be customised to suit your preferred timeframe and trading style. Default settings work well on most pairs and timeframes.

Recommendations

  • Use alongside your own analysis and risk management
  • Signals are confirmed on bar close
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

For questions or support, please use the Comments section


