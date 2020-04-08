Market Watch Timeframe

Dynamic Market Watch & Timeframe Dashboard (MT5 Indicator)

1. Product Overview

The  Dynamic Market Watch & Timeframe Dashboard is a professional chart navigation utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It transforms the static "Market Watch" list into an interactive, on-chart control panel.

Designed for efficiency, this indicator creates a clean, vertical tiling system that allows traders to switch between assets and timeframes instantly with a single click. It features an  intelligent auto-layout engine that detects the chart window's height and automatically organizes symbols into multiple columns, ensuring the interface never overlaps or cuts off, regardless of your screen resolution.

2. Key Features

  • Live Market Watch Synchronization: Instantly reads the symbols currently active in your MT5 "Market Watch" window.

  • Intelligent Vertical Layout: Symbols are listed top-to-bottom. When the list reaches the bottom of the chart, the dashboard automatically creates a new column to the right.

  • Complete Timeframe Access: Includes a dedicated column for  all 21 MT5 timeframes (M1, M2... H1... up to MN1), allowing for precise multi-timeframe analysis.

  • Active State Highlighting: The current symbol and timeframe are highlighted in  Green (customizable), providing immediate visual context.

  • Resize Responsive: If you resize your chart window, the dashboard automatically recalculates and rearranges the columns to fit the new dimensions perfectly.

  • Floating "Tile-Only" Design: No bulky background panels. The buttons float over the chart, keeping your workspace clean and professional.

3. How It Works

Unlike standard Expert Advisors that execute trades, this tool runs as a  Custom Indicator. It utilizes the OnChartEvent handler to detect mouse clicks on the generated button objects.

  1. Scanning: Upon initialization, it scans your Market Watch list using SymbolsTotal(true).

  2. Rendering: It calculates the pixel height of your chart window. It determines how many buttons fit vertically.

  3. Interaction: When a user clicks a Symbol tile, the indicator executes ChartSetSymbolPeriod, changing the chart content to the new asset while keeping the indicators and templates intact. When a Timeframe tile is clicked, it updates the period.


Mais do autor
Strong Bull Spike Killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Strong Bull V7 B&C  The ultimate M5 indicator for Boom & Crash indices, providing clear, filtered buy/sell signals to eliminate market noise and enhance your trading precision. Benefit-Focused Master the volatile Boom & Crash markets with Strong Bull V7 B&C . This intelligent indicator provides clear visual arrows and text labels for high-probability setups on the M5 timeframe. Its unique symbol-filtering technology automatically hides conflicting signals (no buys on Crash, no sells on Boom), en
Trend Duration Forecast
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
FREE
Buy Sell Range
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands. Key Features Dynamic Range Filtering : Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification : Clearly visualizes the current trend dir
FREE
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Major Swing Fibonacci Indicator - Professional Trading Tool What It Does Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fibonacci support in uptrends SELL  Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute in
FREE
Spike Blast Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index , providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals. What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts. 5 Core Strategies B
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
FREE
Crash spike mitigation zone pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
FREE
Trade Like Pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
A Smart Price Imbalance Tool with Arrows, Labels, and FVG Zones The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is designed to automatically detect price imbalance zones on the chart – a widely used concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Institutional Trading Models (ICT) . These gaps, also known as imbalances or inefficiencies , often highlight areas where price may return to "rebalance" liquidity. Many professional traders consider these levels as high-probability zones for potential reversals, retrace
Auto Analysis
Israr Hussain Shah
5 (1)
Indicadores
FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool. Key Features : - Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data - Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns - Interactive
FREE
Big Bull Scalper
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Big bull scalper Short Description Master market structure with the precision of the popular Big bull scalper  This tool automatically identifies key pivot highs and lows, plotting unique "angling" trend lines that dynamically define market context. It visually confirms Breaks of Structure (BOS) and Changes of Character (CHoCH), removing all guesswork from your analysis. Key Features:    Automatic Pivot Detection Instantly spots significant swing highs and lows.    Dynamic Angling Lines Visual
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
super trend version is to help you to have real time view of market move it will help you to get a live view of current market  buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market crypto gold 
FREE
Deriv boom crash spike killer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance. Key Features: Dual Signal System Shved S
Smart trend pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel Key Features: Advanced Trend Detection Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish) Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles Interactive GUI Panel Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears) Current signal display (Buy/Se
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
FiboPivot Dashboard - Professional Pivot Point Indicator What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action, helping traders anticipate potential price reversal points and breakout levels.   How to Use 1. **Install & Apply**: Simply attach the indicator to any chart (time frames below D1) 2. **
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Trading Guide MT5 Indicator - Ultimate Trading Psychology Assistant Description The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis guidelines directly on your chart, with vibrant blinking colors to capture your attention and reinforce proper trading habits.  Key Features Real-Time Trading Psychology
FREE
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide indicator Overview The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure information directly on your chart. This indicator helps traders identify significant price levels, market balance areas, and potential trading opportunities based on market profile theory. Core Components and Features Market Profile Display - Sh
Liquidity Strength pro
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT5 VERSION HERE   Liquidity Channels  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of     Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and     Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects     dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:     once liquidity i
Risk Control Tool
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5 Overview (Short Description) A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital. Full Description Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes. The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position siz
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structu
Deriv Intelligence Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide 1. Reaction Engine 2.0 Purpose : Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window.   How it works : Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing.   Trading use : Strong positive values indicate buying pressure Strong negative values indicate selling pressure Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals 2. Flow Pattern Detector Purpose : Identifie
Color schemes
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilitários
Colors schemes powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC. How to Use: In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A
Binary Rise Fall
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Fractals_Price Indicator Description The Fractals_Price indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies fractal patterns on price charts. Fractals are recurring patterns that signal potential trend reversals or continuation points. This indicator marks both upward and downward fractals with colored arrows and can display price labels at these points. Key Features  Identifies upward fractals (magenta arrows) marking potential resistance levels Identifies downward fractals (blue arrows)
Trend Analysis Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
The   Trend Analysis Dashboard   is a powerful, all-in-one technical analysis tool designed for traders who need a clear, consolidated view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Instead of cluttering your chart with numerous separate indicators, this tool aggregates signals from four key oscillators (Stochastic, RSI, and dual CCI) into a single, easy-to-read panel. It calculates the directional bias (Buy, Sell, or Neutral) for each enabled timeframe and provides a visual summary of over
Trade Manger
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilitários
You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders"). It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart. It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only clo
Easy Chart Cleaner
Israr Hussain Shah
Utilitários
How the Chart Cleaner Script Works The Chart Cleaner is a one-click tool designed to instantly wipe your chart clean. When you drag and drop the script onto a chart, it scans for and removes all visual objects—including trend lines, horizontal lines, text labels, shapes, and any other drawings you have placed. The result is a completely clean, uncluttered chart, giving you a fresh workspace for your analysis. It's the fastest way to reset your chart to its default state.
Traders Master pack
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way 1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It hel
Order Blocks Trading
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
What It Does Finds Order Blocks (ANN + SMC) on big and small timeframes. Marks them with clean bullish/bearish zones. Drops arrows (blue = BUY, red = SELL) right inside each block. Shows an info panel on the right with the exact high/low of the newest blocks. Lets you change chart colors (background, bull candle, bear candle) instantly. How To Use It Drop the indicator into MQL5/Indicators → restart MT5. Add it to your chart. In the settings: Pick your background , bull candle , and bear candle
FVG with Volume
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
FVG Volume Profile (Institutional Price Action) Unlock the hidden liquidity inside Market Imbalances. The   FVG Volume Profile   is an advanced Price Action indicator that goes beyond standard Fair Value Gap detection. It looks inside the gap using lower timeframe data to construct a   Volume Profile   specifically for that imbalance. This helps you identify exactly where the "Smart Money" is defending positions. Key Features:   Internal Volume Profile:   Automatically scans lower timeframes
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Liquidity HeatMap Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
1. Tool Description The   Dynamic Liquidity HeatMap Profile   is an advanced technical indicator originally designed by BigBeluga (Pine Script) and ported to MQL5. Unlike a standard Volume Profile which shows where volume   has   occurred, this tool attempts to visualize where liquidity (limit orders and stop losses) is   likely waiting   (resting liquidity). It works by identifying pivots (local highs and lows) weighted by volume and ATR.   Crucially, if price moves through a level, that liquid
