Hedge Star EA is a next-generation automated trading system engineered to deliver stability, precision, and adaptability in changing market conditions. By combining trend analysis, hedge logic, grid mechanics, and dynamic risk-control features, the robot reacts intelligently to price movements while keeping risk tightly managed.
🔍 1. Trend-Driven Smart Entry System
Hedge Star EA determines trend direction using a multi-layer confirmation model:
-
Dual MA crossovers
-
RSI overbought/oversold validation
-
ATR volatility comparison (current ATR vs 50-bar ATR average)
A trade is executed only when all signals align, ensuring high-quality entries consistent with true market momentum.
⚙️ 2. Structured Hedge & Grid Order Architecture
After a valid trend-aligned entry, Hedge Star EA places automated pending orders at customizable grid intervals. Supported modes:
-
Buy + Buy Limit
-
Sell + Sell Limit
-
Buy + Buy Stop
-
Sell + Sell Stop
-
Hedge Mode → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop
This structure allows the system to capture pullbacks and continuation moves with no manual intervention.
🧹 3. Automatic Order Cleanup
When a main position closes, the EA automatically removes all associated pending orders.
This prevents clutter, avoids unnecessary executions, and keeps the chart clean for the next opportunity.
📉 4. Dynamic ATR-Based Trailing Stop
The EA protects profits using a volatility-adaptive ATR trailing stop.
Recommended multipliers:
-
1.2 → Low volatility
-
1.5 → Medium
-
2.0+ → High volatility
The trailing system automatically adjusts itself as market conditions change.
🔐 5. Break-Even Protection
When a trade reaches your defined profit threshold, the EA moves SL to breakeven, instantly securing the position and eliminating downside risk.
💰 6. Flexible TP/SL Management (Per-Order Logic)
Each order receives independent TP/SL settings based on:
-
Fixed pip distances
-
ATR-based adaptive calculations
-
Or global net-profit closure percentage
TP and SL scale dynamically according to lot size, creating a balanced, safer grid structure.
TPTarget ($) & LossTarget ($) – Position-Based Dynamic Profit/Loss Target
TPTarget ($) and LossTarget ($) parameters represent individually defined profit and loss targets for a 1.00 lot size and operate on a per-position basis. The user sets these values only once; the robot then automatically calculates the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels dynamically based on the actual lot size of each opened position. As a result, when the lot size increases or decreases, the TP and SL levels are proportionally adjusted, eliminating the need for manual configuration on each trade.
📐 7. Customizable Grid Controls
All grid parameters can be adjusted:
-
Grid distance
-
Lot multiplier
-
Max lot size
-
Automatic reset after max lot is reached
This allows safe exposure management without uncontrolled growth.
🖥️ 8. Advanced Chart Isolation (Magic Number System)
Magic-number-based separation prevents cross-interference between different EAs or pairs.
Ensures clean execution and stable multi-chart operation.
🖼️ 9. Visual Information Panel
The on-chart information panel displays:
-
Symbol name
-
Trend direction (↑ / ↓ / — )
-
Live profit status (Green / Red / Orange)
Fully customizable colors and position.
💬 Important Information
Hedge Star EA includes solid default settings, but users should adjust risk parameters according to their trading profile.
Demo testing is strongly recommended before live deployment.
If you enjoy Hedge Star EA, a ★★★★★ rating would be greatly appreciated.
Wishing you successful and disciplined trading!