✅ Hedge Star EA – Safe and Smart Trend-Following Trades candleforms.co

Hedge Star EA determines market entries not just with instant trades but also through strategic hedge and grid systems. It offers robust risk management powered by technical analysis and dynamic trade execution.

🔎 1. Trend Detection: Strong Filters with MA, RSI, and ATR

The robot identifies trend direction using a combination of:

Two Moving Average (MA) crossovers

RSI in overbought or oversold zones

Comparison of the current ATR with the 50-bar ATR average

Only when all conditions align, a reliable trend signal is confirmed, and a trade is placed accordingly.

⚙️ 2. Hedge Star Order Structure

Based on the detected trend:

Buy trades are opened in an uptrend,

Sell trades are opened in a downtrend.

At the same time, pending limit or stop orders are placed at a defined grid distance.

This allows the robot to stay prepared for price reversals or continuations in a structured way.

🧹 3. Smart Order Cleanup and Adaptation

Once the main position is closed, all related pending orders are automatically deleted.

This keeps the chart clean and allows the robot to quickly adapt to new market signals.

📉 4. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protect Profits, Reduce Risk

Using Average True Range (ATR) data, the robot applies a dynamic trailing stop that adjusts automatically based on market volatility.

Recommended coefficient settings:

🔹 1.2 – Ideal for stable markets.

🔹 1.5 – Balanced setting for moderately volatile markets.

🔹 2.0 or more – Best for highly volatile environments.

This mechanism ensures that each trade uses a stop-loss tailored to its volatility profile, optimizing both protection and performance.

🔐 5. Break Even: Make the Trade Risk-Free

When a position reaches a certain profit level:

The stop-loss is moved to the entry price ,

Making the trade completely “risk-free” ,

Preventing profit from turning into loss during pullbacks.

Break Even is a powerful capital-protection feature during uncertain conditions.

💰 6. Flexible TP and SL Management

For each trade, users can define:

Manual stop-loss and take-profit (SL/TP) using fixed pips, or

Automatic levels based on ATR coefficients

Additionally, if a Profit Percent (%) is reached, the position can be closed automatically.

This allows for hybrid risk management strategies depending on market behavior.

📐 7. Customize Your Grid Strategy: Spacing and Lot Limits

Set your own grid step multiplier for pending orders.

Apply a maximum lot size to avoid excessive exposure.

Once the lot cap is reached, the system resets to the initial lot size.

This is crucial for controlling risk in grid expansion scenarios.

🖥️ 8. Visual Info Panel for Easy Monitoring

Displayed on every chart:

Symbol name

Detected trend direction (↑ / ↓)

Profit status (Green = Profit, Red = Loss, Orange = Breakeven)

The panel is fully customizable in color and position and can be turned on/off as needed.

💼 Supported Trade Structures:

“Open Trade with Buy Limit Orders” → Buy + Buy Limit

“Open Trade with Sell Limit Orders” → Sell + Sell Limit



“Open Trade with Buy Stop Orders” → Buy + Buy Stop

“Open Trade with Sell Stop Orders” → Sell + Sell Stop



“Hedge Strategy” → Buy + Sell Stop / Sell + Buy Stop



