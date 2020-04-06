BlackWasp

BlackWasp EA

Master the Market. Trade with Precision.

Unleash the power of automated trading with BlackWasp, the Expert Advisor engineered to dominate the USD/JPY pair. This sophisticated algorithm operates with the speed and precision of its namesake, targeting high-probability opportunities through a proven strategic approach.

The Core Strategy: Intelligence in Action

BlackWasp is built on a powerful, three-tiered methodology:

· Price Action Analysis: It reads the market's narrative, identifying key support and resistance levels to build a clear picture of market structure and sentiment.
· Imbalance Detection: The algorithm hunts for significant price imbalances and inefficiency zones—also known as Fair Value Gaps. These areas represent untapped liquidity and act as powerful magnets for price movement.
· Breakout Execution: BlackWasp doesn't chase the market. It enters with conviction as price confirms a decisive breakout, capturing momentum at its inception for optimal entry points.

Key Features & Advantages

Feature Advantage
USD/JPY Specialist Meticulously calibrated for the unique volatility and characteristics of this major pair.
Imbalance & Breakout Fusion Combines two powerful concepts to identify and act on the market's most potent moves.
Disciplined Risk Management Integrated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and money management protocols to protect your capital.
Clear Logic, Consistent Execution Every trade is based on a defined structural rationale, removing emotion from the process.
Efficient & Automated A "set and forget" solution that works 24/5, executing strategies without hesitation.

Trading Specifications

· Primary Pair: USD/JPY
· Recommended Timeframe: H1
· Strategy Core: Price Action, Imbalance, and Breakout
· Risk Controls: Default Risk 0.1%, Changeable in Input

Ready to deploy a relentless force on your charts? Sting it!!! 
Produtos recomendados
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Experts
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Rice Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Experts
Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1) Rice Martingale can open two sides:   buy and sell at the same time. We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders. Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set befor
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Quad Rotation Stochastic Bitcoin EA
Csaba Horvath
Experts
QuadRotation Stochastic BTC/ETH Expert Advisor Overview: QuadRotation Stochastic is a highly specialized trading bot designed for precision trading in the BTC and ETH markets. Using advanced Stochastic oscillator logic across multiple configurations, this EA dynamically identifies optimal trading opportunities, leveraging overbought/oversold conditions to maximize returns. It operates on a timeframe of M15 for refined analysis and incorporates safety mechanisms like trade delay and proportio
FractalScalper
Ivan Simonika
Experts
This bot is based on the analysis of adaptive moving averages. The expert is characterized by stable signals, which can be used as accurate short-term signals. This is a semi-scalping system that analyzes the market using reliable indicators. Scalper is a system or not, depends on the parameters TakeProfit and StopLoss . Using this adviser, you need to understand that this bot requires optimization. The bot works both on netting accounts and on hedging accounts. But the settings must be optimiz
Let s do it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
Let´s do it   - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Let´s do it   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the batches, the operator just has to place the robot on the g
SuperHybridEA
Tichaona Mahuni
Experts
SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.63 (8)
Experts
Gridingale é um novo Expert Advisor complexo que combina grelha e martingale. Irá criar uma grelha de ordem de acordo com as definições, mas também adicionar um martingale sobre ela. Por isso, terá lucros em pequenos e grandes movimentos.  Um sistema de cobertura de perdas é integrado para permitir a recuperação de encomendas que estão demasiado distantes do preço actual. É possível filtrar a abertura de um novo ciclo com um indicador. Pode funcionar em ambos os lados ao mesmo tempo, mas é inter
FREE
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Experts
SpectraCore Genesis Criado para o ouro. Preciso em cada detalhe. Atua quando os outros hesitam. SpectraCore Genesis não é apenas mais um robô de trading. É um sistema profissional, desenvolvido exclusivamente para operar com XAU/USD (ouro) . Nada de modelos genéricos ou soluções improvisadas — apenas lógica estruturada, controle de risco e execução algorítmica precisa. Esse sistema não entra por impulso. Ele espera. E age quando o mercado realmente dá sinal. Um sinal de trading ao vivo com dados
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around the Alligator indicator concept introduced by Bill Williams. The system focuses on identifying structured trend phases using smoothed moving averages and predefined alignment conditions. The trading logic is based on the interaction between the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips, which are used to evaluate market direction and momentum state. Trades are considered only when these components are aligned according to strict interna
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
O  Robô DarkrayFXEA  usa uma estratégia baseada no retorno a média, conjugada a detecção de zonas de exaustão de compra e de venda. Indicadores disponíveis para configurações de setups: EMA200  à Média móvel de 200 períodos (podem ser usados outros períodos com ótimos resultados também); RSI  à Verifica os níveis de sobre venda para abertura das vendas e sobre compra para abertura das compras; ADX  à Verifica força da tendência para abertura das ordens. Caso a tendência seja forte contra a direç
GOLD M1 Nonnoi for MT5
Phichak Anuma
Experts
Note: minimum investment 1000 usd or (100 usd is Account Cent (10000 Cent)) Run At 0.01 lot start.  Trading with an Expert Advisor (EA) on the M1 timeframe (1-minute chart) can be quite challenging due to the rapid price movements and increased noise in such short timeframes. However, it's not impossible, and some traders do use EAs on the M1 chart for specific strategies. Here are some considerations for trading with an EA on the M1 timeframe: 1. Strategy Selection:   Choose a trading strategy
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Price Pulse Catcher
Takeshi Shibuki
Experts
PPC: Price Pulse Catcher is an Expert Advisor that uses stochastic as its main trading indicator. A module that executes only buys and a module that executes only sells perform trades while switching appropriately according to medium-term trends. If the medium-term direction of the market is clear, it is possible to select and operate only one or the other. As an indicator of medium-term trends, we use the moving average of the longer time frame of the chart to which Expert Advisor is applied.
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
News Trading Ultimate Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
Introducing the ultimate news trading robot for forex MetaTrader 5 - designed specifically for traders who want to profit from market volatility during news events. With this robot, you can easily set up two pending orders - buy stop and sell stop - just 10 minutes before the news release. Simply set the time on the robot to 10 minutes prior to the news release time (for example, if the news is scheduled for 6:30, set the time on the robot to 6:20), and the robot will take care of the rest. But
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Mc Digger
Leonidas Bokias
Experts
MC DIGGER — EURUSD Grid Expert Advisor MC DIGGER is a disciplined grid EA for EURUSD that reacts to fresh extremes confirmed by RSI , then manages entries with ATR-based spacing, widening steps, and a basket take-profit . It includes strict position caps, equity guards, and daily loss protection designed to keep risk visible and controlled. How it trades (summary) Signal : Starts a basket only when price breaks a recent high/low (user-defined lookback) and RSI reaches an extreme (overbought for
EA Makoto MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trend strategy based on several relative Strength, Average True Range and Stochastic oscillator indicators. it Also uses a grid and averaging positions up to 6 orders. The EA uses the main timeframe H1 and M15, M30 as additional. Orders use stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop and smart filter to transfer positions to breakeven. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts. МetaТrader 4 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/39786 Multi_Currency_BackTest
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
EA Ela MT5
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
EA ELA MT5 is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which is built on the backbone of a simple trend following trading system. It’s a powerful price action EA which uses well known and extremely efficient Indicators like MA, AD and ATR to find the most profitable trades hence making it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Indices and Synthetic Index.   With the right settings, using the recommended broker with a low spread and a fast VPS, EA Ela MT5 has
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.6 (5)
Experts
A arte do Forex é um novo Expert Advisor complexo que negoceia continuamente em ambas as direcções. Uma série de ordens será aberta para obter o melhor preço médio até que o lucro do take seja atingido. É ideal para obter lucros num mercado imprevisível.   Um sistema de cobertura de perdas é integrado para permitir a recuperação das ordens que estão demasiado distantes do preço actual.  The best results are on   EUR/USD H1   but you can use it on any   forex pair   and   timeframe . Live results
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
O Investopedia FIVE EA é baseado neste artigo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIÇÕES DE NEGOCIAÇÃO - Procure negociação de pares de moedas abaixo da EMA do período X e MACD em território negativo. - Aguarde que o preço ultrapasse a EMA do período X e, em seguida, certifique-se de que o MACD esteja no processo de passagem de negativo para positivo ou tenha cruzado em território positivo dentro de cinco barras. - Faça compras em X pips acima da EMA do
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
DoIt Gold Guardian MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Experts
[ MT4 Version ] DoIt Gold Guardian — Confident, Stress-Free Automation for Gold (XAUUSD) DoIt Gold Guardian is designed for traders who want to capitalize on gold’s explosive movements with confidence, control, and simplicity. Specialized for long trades only , it focuses on catching the most powerful bullish phases of gold — while protecting your capital through dynamic, intelligent risk management. Built for traders who seek consistent growth without fear of volatility , it delivers prof
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.67 (39)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (21)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (6)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (3)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (2)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário