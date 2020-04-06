GoldForexTrading

🔥 GOLD (XAUUSD) SMART EA – H4 SMA STRATEGY 🔥

Trade Gold with discipline, patience, and logic 🤖✨

Our Gold EA is designed using a Simple Moving Average (SMA) strategy on the 4-Hour timeframe, focusing on high-probability market structure instead of risky scalping.

💡 Key Features:

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Works on H4 timeframe for stable & clean entries
✅ SMA-based trend confirmation
✅ Smart entry & exit logic
✅ Built-in risk & money management
✅ Avoids over-trading
✅ Suitable for manual-friendly & low-stress trading

📊 Trading Style:

This is NOT a high-risk scalping EA.
It targets quality trades, allowing the trend to develop and capture meaningful Gold moves over time.

⚙️ Best For:

✔️ Traders who prefer long-term consistency
✔️ Those who want less screen time
✔️ Accounts focused on controlled risk

⚠️ Important Note:

Trading involves risk.
This EA follows a rule-based system, but profits are market-dependent, and results may vary based on broker conditions and account settings.

💬 Trade smart. Let the system do the work.


