The main idea is that the EA waits for a strong price breakout to open the first position. After that, it starts building a counter-grid using indicators as filters for entry points, with the goal of averaging the price and closing the entire series of orders when the total profit is reached.

Logic: This is a breakout strategy. It assumes that a strong movement beyond the channel's boundaries may be followed by a rebound or continuation of the trend. The first order is opened in the direction of the breakout.

Once the first orders are opened, the EA starts building a counter-grid for that direction. Important: The purchase and sale grids work independently of each other.

The ADVISOR does not close orders individually. The whole strategy is focused on closing the entire grid at once to achieve a total profit.

Two take profit modes:

1)Profit in USD:

The Expert Advisor constantly calculates the total profit/loss for all open orders (both BUY and SELL).

If the total profit reaches or exceeds TargetProfitUSD (for example, $10), all orders are simultaneously.

After closing all orders:

The grid is completely reset, and the EA waits for the indicator to break through again to open new independent orders.

A 50-cent deposit survived Trump and his tariffs in 2025. Test and optimize the advisor before launching.