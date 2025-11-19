NeoHedge

NeoHedge is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses a combined grid trading strategy. It creates two independent trading grids (BUY and SELL), which are activated when the price breaks through the Bollinger Bands. It uses additional filters (Stochastic, ADX).

Key Features:

  • Bidirectional trading (simultaneous BUY/SELL grids).

  • Automatic lot calculation and built-in risk management.

  • Flexible filter configuration.

  • Take profit in points or in USD with closing of the entire grid.

Account Requirements:

  • Type: Only Hedge accounts. Netting accounts are not supported.

  • Deposit: Recommended from $500-1000.

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Execution: Market or Instant Execution.

Main Recommendations:

  1. Always backtest and optimize on historical data before live trading.

  2. Start with minimum lots.

  3. Use deposit protection ( MaxEquityDrawdown ).

  4. Adjust  Grid_Step  according to the instrument's volatility.

  5. Use filters (Stochastic, ADX) to reduce risks.

  6. For starting, use liquid pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) on M15/H1 timeframes.

Critical Parameters:

  • LotSize = 0.01 (Initial lot)

  • LotMultiplier = 1.2 (Lot multiplier for the grid)

  • MaxOrders = 5 (Max orders in one grid)

  • UseEquityProtection = true, MaxEquityDrawdown = 20.0 (Deposit protection)

  • UseProfitUSD = true, TargetProfitUSD = 50 (Profit target in USD)

Limitations:

  • Does not work on: accounts that prohibit EAs, accounts with fixed spreads, micro-accounts.

  • Avoid: Metals (XAUUSD) and Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.).

  • Risks: Margin call is possible with an aggressive  LotMultiplier .

Optimal Brokers: ECN/STP brokers with low spreads and hedging support (e.g., IC Markets, RoboForex ProECN).

Optimization for your chosen broker and instrument is mandatory before launching on a live account.

