PredatorPulse AI Trader

PREDATOR PULSE AI TRADER - ATHENA Quantum Neural Trading System

Professional-Grade Institutional Trading Indicator

NOTE THIS IS A VERY DEEP NEURAL NETWORK SIMILAR AND BETTER TO THOSE  USED BY INSTITUTIONAL DESKS. THE SONS AIM IS TO GIVE BOTH INSTITUTIONS AND SMALL TRADERS AN EQUAL FIGHTING CHANCE THATS WHY WE OFFER INSTITUTIONAL MODELS DEEP ENOUGH TO LEARN INSTITUTIONAL PATTERNS RELATED TO MODERN  MARKET TREND WHILE ALSO MANTAINING THE TRADITIONAL PROVEN STRATEGIES FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM TRADERS. WHEN  YOU HAVE ATHENA AND THE INDICATOR YOU HAVE TWO DIMENSIONS VIEW OF THE MARKET FIRST THE NORMAL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS AND THE DEEPER MICROANALYSIS THAT THE MODEL LEARNS AND PREDICTS ON. 

THIS IS THE SONS BRIDGING THE GAP AND GIVING YOU A FIGHTING CHANCE TO MASTER THE MARKET THROUGH ATHENA THEN SIT BACK AND WATCH IT WORK 

THIS OFFER COMES WITH UNLIMITED FUTURE UPDATES FOR OUR PRODUCTS AND THIS IS ATHENA FIRST GEN NEURAL LAYER AI. GRAB YOURS WHILE OFFER LASTS 

Plus free trainer EA these two are a limited launch offer for the Athena series.  

Limited Launch Offer: $97 USD (Regular Price: $388 USD - 75% Discount) Only 200 Copies Available at This Price (168 remaining)

Predator Pulse AI Trader-AEGIS V14 combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with institutional Smart Money Concepts to deliver non-repainting signals backed by a self-learning neural network. Adapts to all market conditions across any symbol and timeframe.

Core Technology:

  • ATHENA Quantum Neural Network (6-layer deep learning, 80 institutional features)
  • Smart Money Concepts integration (Order Blocks, FVG, BOS, Supply/Demand)
  • Multi-timeframe adaptive parameters
  • Self-correcting confidence calibration
  • Continuous learning from every closed trade

KEY FEATURES

ATHENA AI Engine

Real-time confidence scoring (0-100%) on every signal. Self-learning correction matrix improves from prediction errors. Experience replay buffer retains 10000+ historical trades. Ensemble voting system uses multiple neural networks for consensus predictions.

ATHENA trains automatically on first installation, analyzing up to 5000 historical bars. Initial training completes in 2-5 minutes. After deployment, continuously learns from every closed trade.

Smart Money Concepts Suite

Fully automated detection of institutional patterns:

  • Order Blocks (bullish/bearish, mitigated/unmitigated)
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with fill tracking
  • Liquidity Grabs and Stop Hunts
  • Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • Market Structure Shifts (MSS)
  • Supply and Demand Zones
  • Premium and Discount Arrays

All SMC elements automatically drawn on chart, scored by institutional strength (0-100%), updated in real-time, color-coded by quality.

Signal Generation System

Non-repainting arrows confirmed after bar close with complete trade setup:

  • Bullish and Bearish entry signals
  • Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, three Take Profit levels
  • Structural stop-loss placement (swing highs/lows + ATR)
  • Risk-to-reward ratios: TP1 (2:1), TP2 (3:1), TP3 (4.5:1)
  • Trailing stop activation after TP1
  • Break-even move after 1R achieved

Pattern Recognition

Detects 12 patterns:

  • Bullish and Bearish Engulfing
  • Pin Bars (Hammer and Shooting Star)
  • Morning Star and Evening Star
  • Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows
  • Bullish and Bearish Harami
  • Inside Bars
  • Doji Reversals
  • Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly)
  • Head and Shoulders

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Comprehensive higher timeframe confirmation:

  • Configurable HTF (default: H1, H4, D1)
  • Automated trend alignment verification
  • Structure confirmation across timeframes
  • Adjustable confluence requirements (1-3)
  • Swing mode uses all three HTF for maximum accuracy

Adaptive Trading Modes

Automatic mode selection based on timeframe:

Scalping Mode (M1-M15): Fast signals, tight stops, quick TPs

  • Confluence: 2 factors | Score: 45% | ATR: 2.0x
  • TP Ratios: 1.2:1, 1.8:1, 2.5:1

Intraday Mode (M30-H4): Balanced approach

  • Confluence: 2 factors | Score: 45% | ATR: 2.5x
  • TP Ratios: 2:1, 3:1, 4.5:1

Swing Mode (D1-W1): Conservative entries, wider stops

  • Confluence: 3 factors | Score: 55% | ATR: 3.2x
  • TP Ratios: 2.5:1, 3.5:1, 5.5:1

Each mode auto-adjusts confluence requirements, scoring thresholds, stop distances, TP ratios, cooldown periods, and order block lookback ranges.

Market Condition Intelligence

Real-time regime detection:

  • Trending vs. Ranging identification
  • Volatility classification (Low, Medium, High, Extreme)
  • Trading session awareness (Asian, London, New York, Overlap, Off-hours)
  • Market cycle position (Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown)
  • Volume surge detection

Adaptive parameter adjustment based on market state for optimal signal quality.

Institutional Risk Management

First we are traininv models using microfeatures directly uncorrelated to make model understand depths of matket making nanosecond predictions 

Advanced position sizing:

  • Kelly Criterion calculation
  • Optimal-F sizing methodology
  • Fixed lot or risk-percentage modes
  • Real-time account heat monitoring (0-100%)

Protective limits:

  • Maximum daily loss percentage
  • Maximum daily profit target
  • Maximum concurrent signals
  • Spread filter (avoids unfavorable conditions)
  • Drawdown tracking with alerts

Real-time metrics:

  • Win rate (overall and per mode)
  • Profit factor
  • Sharpe ratio
  • Sortino ratio
  • Maximum drawdown
  • Kelly percentage
  • Live account equity curve

Professional Dashboard System

Main Performance Panel: Real-time win rate, signal count, total pips, profit factor, Sharpe ratio, market condition, volatility regime, current session.

ATHENA AI Panel: Live prediction (STRONG_BUY to STRONG_SELL), confidence percentage, model quality, total trades learned, AI win rate, update timestamp.

Risk Management Panel: Account balance and equity, drawdown percentage, account heat level, daily profit/loss tracking, Kelly recommendation.

Order Block Panel: Top 8 active order blocks, bullish/bearish classification, strength percentage, distance to price, mitigation status.

Active Signals Panel: Last 5 live signals, entry prices, status, TP1/TP2/TP3 hit indicators, break-even activation.

Alert System

Multi-channel: Pop-up alerts, sound notifications, push notifications, email alerts, Telegram integration.

Alert types: New signal, TP hit, SL hit, break-even moved, premium OB detected, major BOS event, account heat critical.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 4240+)
  • Memory: 15-25 MB | CPU: <5%
  • Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
  • Timeframes: All (M1-MN1)
  • Included: 12 professional libraries

ATHENA LEARNING

Initial Training: Automatically analyzes 5000 historical bars, trains neural network (80 epochs), validates on holdout data, saves model. Completes in 2-5 minutes.

Continuous Learning: Learns from every closed trade. Correction matrix adjusts weights. Confidence calibration optimizes thresholds. Experience replay stores 10000+ trades. Auto-saves every 3 trades. Optional daily retraining.

Adaptive Learning Rates (per Timeframe): M1: 0.000008 | M5: 0.00001 | M15: 0.0002 | M30: 0.0003 | H1: 0.00035 | H4: 0.0004 | D1: 0.0005 | W1: 0.00055 | MN1: 0.0006

Symbol-Adaptive Multipliers: Forex Majors: 1.0x | Forex Minors: 0.85x | Exotics: 0.7x | Crypto: 0.5x | Indices: 0.9x | Commodities: 0.75x

PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

  • Scalping Mode: 60-70% win rate, small wins/losses
  • Intraday Mode: 55-65% win rate, balanced R:R
  • Swing Mode: 50-60% win rate, large wins (3-5R average)
  • ATHENA Accuracy: 60-75% after 100+ trades learned

PRICING

Launch Price: $97 USD (75% Discount) Only 200 Copies Available at This Price

After 200 copies sold, price returns to $388 permanently.

AFTER PURCHASE SUPPORT

Contact developer for:

  • Personal 1-on-1 setup assistance
  • Custom optimization for your broker
  • Best parameter sets for your trading style
  • Additional configuration files

Troubleshooting and technical support

As highlighted this is a deep 6 neural system and will need time to train the Sons haven't blackboxed the model and initial training takes time and computation power thus the EA trainer is recommended .


    The model is semi autonomous to track learning progress and accept change but don't change settings if you don't understand we are working to ensuring a fully autonomous ensemble.Only current  Users of athena gen 0l will get the upgraded two model meta for free with its launch product . Feel free to contact developer for any enquiry 



    Produtos recomendados
    ZigZag SMC MT5
    Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
    Indicadores
    O Indicador ZigZag SMC/SMT para MT5 é a ferramenta ideal para traders que desejam identificar com precisão topos e fundos baseados nos conceitos avançados de Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e Smart Money Trap (SMT) . Principais Benefícios: Identificação automática de topos e fundos estratégicos. Baseado em conceitos utilizados por traders institucionais . Ideal para análise de liquidez, estrutura de mercado e manipulação . Simples de usar: basta adicionar ao gráfico e acompanhar os ponto
    FREE
    Cumulative Vol Bands
    Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
    Indicadores
    CVB Cumulative Volume Bands: Potencialize Suas Operações com Volume Acumulado! O CVB Cumulative Volume Bands é um indicador avançado projetado para traders que desejam insights precisos baseados em volume acumulado. Utilizando bandas de volume acumulado, este indicador oferece uma leitura clara das pressões de compra e venda no mercado, ajudando a identificar reversões e movimentos fortes. Principais Características: Análise de Volume Acumulado : Detecte os pontos de pressão com b
    Gann Angles end Box MT5
    Kirill Borovskii
    Indicadores
    This indicator is, without a doubt, the best variation of the Gann Angles among others. It allows traders using Gann methods to automatically calculate the Gann angles for the traded instrument. The scale is automatically calculated when the indicator is attached to the chart. When switching timeframes, the indicator recalculates the scale for the current timeframe. Additionally, you can enter your own scales for the Gann angles. You can enter your own scales either for both vectors or for each
    Candles Indicator for MT5
    Mikhail Gudyrin
    Indicadores
    A machine translation from the English product description was used. We apologize for possible imprecisions. Foi utilizada uma tradução automática da descrição do produto em inglês. Pedimos desculpas por possíveis imprecisões. Um sistema de visualização para padrões de ação de preço de velas favoritas. Uma vez anexado, o indicador marcará automaticamente os próximos padrões no gráfico: Barra Pinóquio  - uma barra de corpo pequeno com um 'nariz' longo, padrão reverso muito conhecido; Barra intern
    BW Indicators
    Sergei Gurov
    Indicadores
    A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
    FREE
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    Indicadores
    O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
    DMC Trend
    Deibson Carvalho
    Indicadores
    Indicador que usa ATR e desvio padrão para calcular a tendência do momento. Possui a linha de cima e de baixo. A linha de cima é mostrada quando está em alta, e a linha de baixo quando está em baixa. O indicador não desenha trend line ou mostra a tendência do dia, ou de um determinado período. Ele tem a função de indicar a tendência do momento, podendo indicar uma reversão. use-o com prudência e por sua conta e risco. 
    FREE
    Antique Trend
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicadores
    The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
    AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicadores
    Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicadores
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
    Fabio Albano
    Indicadores
    A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
    PZ Mean Reversion MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (2)
    Indicadores
    Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
    Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
    Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
    Indicadores
    Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
    Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
    Wayne Theo Botha
    Indicadores
    Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
    Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicadores
    Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
    Argos Volumes HeatMap
    Tomas Vasseur
    Indicadores
    Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
    Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
    Mykola Khandus
    Indicadores
    Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
    Liquidity Breaks and Swings
    Erik Istvan Fazekas
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Veja "O que há de novo" para uma análise das funções mais recentes. A versão 1.4 foi apenas uma organização, nada de especial. //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ Criei isso porque precisava de um indicador fractal personalizável. Ele também verifica volumes decrescentes para fornecer algum tipo de confirmação. Detalhes abaixo: Visão Geral Este indicador foi projetado para ajudar a identificar pontos-chave de reversã
    FREE
    Adaptive Trend Tracker
    Shi He Xiong
    Indicadores
    Indicador vendido na plataforma MT5. O AdaptiveTrendTracker é um sistema dinâmico com percepção ambiental que monitora continuamente a relação relativa entre o preço e sua referência interna. Ao detectar uma ruptura válida, aciona imediatamente um protocolo de resposta rápida, reduzindo drasticamente o atraso na confirmação. Em períodos sem direção clara, ativa um modo de resistência a ruídos, diminuindo significativamente os efeitos negativos de falsas rupturas. O indicador exibe uma média móve
    Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
    Rahele Rastaghi
    Indicadores
    Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
    Visual Ocean Split Divergence Indicator
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Indicadores
    Explore Market Trends with Precision The Visual Ocean Split - Divergence Indicator is your tool to uncover hidden market dynamics by leveraging divergence analysis. Designed to give traders an edge, this indicator helps identify potential reversals and continuation setups in a variety of markets. Not Optimized Yet – Built for You to Optimize! This indicator is crafted as a foundational tool, allowing you to tweak settings and strategies to best suit your trading style. Whether you’re a scalper,
    GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
    James Peyton Jr Page
    Indicadores
    General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
    KT Horizontal Lines MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Indicadores
    No MetaTrader, traçar várias   linhas horizontais   e acompanhar seus respectivos níveis de preço pode ser uma tarefa trabalhosa. Este indicador desenha automaticamente várias linhas horizontais em intervalos iguais para configurar alertas de preço, marcar níveis de suporte e resistência e outros usos manuais. Este indicador é ideal para traders iniciantes no Forex que estão em busca de oportunidades para obter lucros rápidos comprando e vendendo. As linhas horizontais ajudam a identificar possí
    Pin Bar Tracker
    Efren Hernandez Partida
    Indicadores
    O Pin bar tracker é um indicador projetado para encontrar padrões de pin bar nos gráficos de moedas, ouro e bitcoin em qualquer temporalidade, inclui uma ferramenta que calcula automaticamente a relação risco-retorno, o lotagem e os possíveis pontos de stop loss e take profit. Características: -Funciona em qualquer temporalidade -Calcula lotagens automaticamente -Mostra níveis de stop loss e take profit -Envio de alerta quando detecta um Pin Bar
    FREE
    Support indicator and resistance with arrows
    Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
    Indicadores
    Indicador perfeito para usa  No Forex ou na Opções binária Pode usar manualmente ou usa automatizado na plataforma mt2trading  ou outras iguais Indicador winrate 90% Perguntas frequentes Com que corretoras isso funcionar? IQOption.com Binary.com Alpari.com Spectre.ai Instaforex.com Clmforex.com GCOption.com É necessario deixar meu pc ligado o dia todo usando o modo automatizado? >embora nossa plataforma deva rodar constantemente em seu laptop / PC, se você quer que ela funcione enquanto
    TPO Profile MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Indicadores
    Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
    Fibrillar
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicadores
    It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
    Second To NoneFX Scalper
    Lorenzo Edward Beukes
    Indicadores
    "2nd To NoneFX Scalper" is one powerful indicator which you can use on any timeframe. The accuracy is in between 90% - 95% can be more. The indicator is 100% non repaint so it doesn't repaint at all. When the arrow comes out wait for the candlestick to close the arrow won't repaint/recalculate or move. The indicator works with all volatility indices,step index, Boom & Crash(500 & 1000) and all currency pairs. You can change settings of the indicator. For great results find the trend of the pair,
    ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
    Anton Nel
    4.7 (10)
    Indicadores
    O indicador ROMAN5 Time Breakout desenha automaticamente caixas de suporte e resistência diárias para rompimentos. Ajuda o usuário a identificar o momento de comprar ou vender. Vem com um alerta sonoro sempre que um novo sinal aparece. Ele também possui a facilidade de enviar e-mail. O seu endereço de e-mail e configurações do servidor SMTP devem ser especificados na janela de configurações do guia "Email" no seu MetaTrader 5. Seta para cima azul = Comprar Seta para baixo vermelha = Vender. Você
    FREE
    Pin Bar Detector 382
    Renato Lulic
    Indicadores
    Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025. Features: Pin Bar Detection : The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Customizable Labels : Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders
    FREE
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.68 (59)
    Indicadores
    Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.9 (79)
    Indicadores
    Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
    Divergence In Chaos Environment
    Arief
    Indicadores
    Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    Indicadores
    Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
    PZ Swing Trading MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (5)
    Indicadores
    Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (5)
    Indicadores
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Funciona melhor em timeframes mais curtos, como 1 minuto, 5 minutos e 15 minutos. Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustenta
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    Indicadores
    Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.5 (8)
    Indicadores
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
    Dynamic Scalper System MT5
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicadores
    O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
    ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
    Abdullah Alrai
    Indicadores
    Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (6)
    Indicadores
    Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Shock Pullback
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicadores
    Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicadores
    O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
    FootprintOrderflow
    Jingfeng Luo
    5 (3)
    Indicadores
    FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicadores
    RelicusRoad Pro: Sistema Operacional Quantitativo de Mercado 70% DE DESCONTO ACESSO VITALÍCIO (TEMPO LIMITADO) - JUNTE-SE A 2.000+ TRADERS Por que a maioria dos traders falha mesmo com indicadores "perfeitos"? Porque eles operam Conceitos Únicos no vácuo. Um sinal sem contexto é uma aposta. Você precisa de CONFLUÊNCIA . RelicusRoad Pro não é um simples indicador de seta. É um Ecossistema Quantitativo de Mercado completo. Ele mapeia a "Estrada do Valor Justo", distinguindo ruído de rupturas estru
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicadores
    Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
    Rtc ML Ai Predictor
    Muhammad Faisal Sagala
    Indicadores
    Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
    TPTSyncX
    Arief
    Indicadores
    Obtenha o indicador AUX GRÁTIS, suporte para EA e o guia completo, por favor visite – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Detecte a Tendência. Leia o Padrão. Acerte a Entrada. 3 passos em menos de 30 segundos! Negocie sem esforço — sem necessidade de análise. Seu assistente inteligente está pronto para simplificar seu fluxo de trabalho Chega de sobrecarga de gráficos. Negocie com confiança usando detecção inteligente de viés. Compatível com todas as moedas, criptos, ações, metais, índice
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    Indicadores
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    Dark Support Resistance MT5
    Marco Solito
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.48 (138)
    Indicadores
    Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
    Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    4.54 (13)
    Indicadores
    Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
    Mais do autor
    Quantumlevels
    Humphrey Mangera
    Utilitários
    Sons of Advisorys: QuantumLevel  This advanced MT5 Expert Advisor automates trading decisions based on a robust Support and Resistance breakout and retest strategy. It performs multi-timeframe analysis across H4, H1, and M15 charts to identify high-probability trade setups with precise zone validation. Key Features: Strategy:   Support/Resistance breakout with retest continuation. Multi-Timeframe Detection:   Independent analysis and toggle options for H4, H1, and M15 timeframes. Auto-Trading:
    WolfgangThePatternGuru
    Humphrey Mangera
    Bibliotecas
    Key Features: 200+ Fully Implemented Patterns   across all categories Advanced Market Structure Analysis Smart Money Integration   (Wyckoff, Order Blocks, Liquidity) Professional Risk Management Multi-Timeframe Analysis AI-Powered Confidence Scoring Advanced Visualization Real-time Alerts Pattern Categories: Single Candle Patterns (Hammer, Doji, Marubozu, etc.) Multi-Candle Patterns (Engulfing, Stars, Harami, etc.) Chart Patterns (Head & Shoulders, Cup & Handle, Triangles, etc.) Harmonic Pattern
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário