PredatorPulse AI Trader
- Индикаторы
- Humphrey Mangera
- Версия: 14.0
- Обновлено: 23 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
Professional-Grade Institutional Trading Indicator
NOTE THIS IS A VERY DEEP NEURAL NETWORK SIMILAR AND BETTER TO THOSE USED BY INSTITUTIONAL DESKS.
THIS IS THE SONS BRIDGING THE GAP AND GIVING YOU A FIGHTING CHANCE TO MASTER THE MARKET THROUGH ATHENA THEN SIT BACK AND WATCH IT WORK
THIS OFFER COMES WITH UNLIMITED FUTURE UPDATES FOR OUR PRODUCTS AND THIS IS ATHENA FIRST GEN NEURAL LAYER AI. GRAB YOURS WHILE OFFER LASTS
Plus free trainer EA these two are a limited launch offer for the Athena series.
Limited Launch Offer: $97 USD (Regular Price: $388 USD - 75% Discount)
Predator Pulse AI Trader-AEGIS V14 combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with institutional Smart Money Concepts to deliver non-repainting signals backed by a self-learning neural network. Adapts to all market conditions across any symbol and timeframe.
Core Technology:
- ATHENA Quantum Neural Network (6-layer deep learning, 80 institutional features)
- Smart Money Concepts integration (Order Blocks, FVG, BOS, Supply/Demand)
- Multi-timeframe adaptive parameters
- Self-correcting confidence calibration
- Continuous learning from every closed trade
KEY FEATURES
ATHENA AI Engine
Real-time confidence scoring (0-100%) on every signal. Self-learning correction matrix improves from prediction errors. Experience replay buffer retains 10000+ historical trades. Ensemble voting system uses multiple neural networks for consensus predictions.
ATHENA trains automatically on first installation, analyzing up to 5000 historical bars. Initial training completes in 2-5 minutes. After deployment, continuously learns from every closed trade.
Smart Money Concepts Suite
Fully automated detection of institutional patterns:
- Order Blocks (bullish/bearish, mitigated/unmitigated)
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with fill tracking
- Liquidity Grabs and Stop Hunts
- Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)
- Market Structure Shifts (MSS)
- Supply and Demand Zones
- Premium and Discount Arrays
All SMC elements automatically drawn on chart, scored by institutional strength (0-100%), updated in real-time, color-coded by quality.
Signal Generation System
Non-repainting arrows confirmed after bar close with complete trade setup:
- Bullish and Bearish entry signals
- Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, three Take Profit levels
- Structural stop-loss placement (swing highs/lows + ATR)
- Risk-to-reward ratios: TP1 (2:1), TP2 (3:1), TP3 (4.5:1)
- Trailing stop activation after TP1
- Break-even move after 1R achieved
Pattern Recognition
Detects 12 patterns:
- Bullish and Bearish Engulfing
- Pin Bars (Hammer and Shooting Star)
- Morning Star and Evening Star
- Three White Soldiers and Three Black Crows
- Bullish and Bearish Harami
- Inside Bars
- Doji Reversals
- Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Bat, Butterfly)
- Head and Shoulders
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Comprehensive higher timeframe confirmation:
- Configurable HTF (default: H1, H4, D1)
- Automated trend alignment verification
- Structure confirmation across timeframes
- Adjustable confluence requirements (1-3)
- Swing mode uses all three HTF for maximum accuracy
Adaptive Trading Modes
Automatic mode selection based on timeframe:
Scalping Mode (M1-M15): Fast signals, tight stops, quick TPs
- Confluence: 2 factors | Score: 45% | ATR: 2.0x
- TP Ratios: 1.2:1, 1.8:1, 2.5:1
Intraday Mode (M30-H4): Balanced approach
- Confluence: 2 factors | Score: 45% | ATR: 2.5x
- TP Ratios: 2:1, 3:1, 4.5:1
Swing Mode (D1-W1): Conservative entries, wider stops
- Confluence: 3 factors | Score: 55% | ATR: 3.2x
- TP Ratios: 2.5:1, 3.5:1, 5.5:1
Each mode auto-adjusts confluence requirements, scoring thresholds, stop distances, TP ratios, cooldown periods, and order block lookback ranges.
Market Condition Intelligence
Real-time regime detection:
- Trending vs. Ranging identification
- Volatility classification (Low, Medium, High, Extreme)
- Trading session awareness (Asian, London, New York, Overlap, Off-hours)
- Market cycle position (Accumulation, Markup, Distribution, Markdown)
- Volume surge detection
Adaptive parameter adjustment based on market state for optimal signal quality.
Institutional Risk Management
First we are traininv models using microfeatures directly uncorrelated to make model understand depths of matket making nanosecond predictions
Advanced position sizing:
- Kelly Criterion calculation
- Optimal-F sizing methodology
- Fixed lot or risk-percentage modes
- Real-time account heat monitoring (0-100%)
Protective limits:
- Maximum daily loss percentage
- Maximum daily profit target
- Maximum concurrent signals
- Spread filter (avoids unfavorable conditions)
- Drawdown tracking with alerts
Real-time metrics:
- Win rate (overall and per mode)
- Profit factor
- Sharpe ratio
- Sortino ratio
- Maximum drawdown
- Kelly percentage
- Live account equity curve
Professional Dashboard System
Main Performance Panel: Real-time win rate, signal count, total pips, profit factor, Sharpe ratio, market condition, volatility regime, current session.
ATHENA AI Panel: Live prediction (STRONG_BUY to STRONG_SELL), confidence percentage, model quality, total trades learned, AI win rate, update timestamp.
Risk Management Panel: Account balance and equity, drawdown percentage, account heat level, daily profit/loss tracking, Kelly recommendation.
Order Block Panel: Top 8 active order blocks, bullish/bearish classification, strength percentage, distance to price, mitigation status.
Active Signals Panel: Last 5 live signals, entry prices, status, TP1/TP2/TP3 hit indicators, break-even activation.
Alert System
Multi-channel: Pop-up alerts, sound notifications, push notifications, email alerts, Telegram integration.
Alert types: New signal, TP hit, SL hit, break-even moved, premium OB detected, major BOS event, account heat critical.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 4240+)
- Memory: 15-25 MB | CPU: <5%
- Assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
- Timeframes: All (M1-MN1)
- Included: 12 professional libraries
ATHENA LEARNING
Initial Training: Automatically analyzes 5000 historical bars, trains neural network (80 epochs), validates on holdout data, saves model. Completes in 2-5 minutes.
Continuous Learning: Learns from every closed trade. Correction matrix adjusts weights. Confidence calibration optimizes thresholds. Experience replay stores 10000+ trades. Auto-saves every 3 trades. Optional daily retraining.
Adaptive Learning Rates (per Timeframe): M1: 0.000008 | M5: 0.00001 | M15: 0.0002 | M30: 0.0003 | H1: 0.00035 | H4: 0.0004 | D1: 0.0005 | W1: 0.00055 | MN1: 0.0006
Symbol-Adaptive Multipliers: Forex Majors: 1.0x | Forex Minors: 0.85x | Exotics: 0.7x | Crypto: 0.5x | Indices: 0.9x | Commodities: 0.75x
PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS
- Scalping Mode: 60-70% win rate, small wins/losses
- Intraday Mode: 55-65% win rate, balanced R:R
- Swing Mode: 50-60% win rate, large wins (3-5R average)
- ATHENA Accuracy: 60-75% after 100+ trades learned
AFTER PURCHASE SUPPORT
Contact developer for:
- Personal 1-on-1 setup assistance
- Custom optimization for your broker
- Best parameter sets for your trading style
- Additional configuration files
Troubleshooting and technical support
As highlighted this is a deep 6 neural system and will need time to train the Sons haven't blackboxed the model and initial training takes time and computation power thus the EA trainer is recommended .
The model is semi autonomous to track learning progress and accept change but don't change settings if you don't understand we are working to ensuring a fully autonomous ensemble.Only current Users of athena gen 0l will get the upgraded two model meta for free with its launch product . Feel free to contact developer for any enquiry