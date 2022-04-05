Flower of Symbols
- Utilitários
- Abraham Correa
- Versão: 1.0
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA.
Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseeing diverse assets, empowering traders to discern prospective trades across a tailored symbol array devoid of manual reconfiguration. It fosters methodical oversight by obviating recurrent interface manipulations, thus diminishing operational overhead and mitigating risks of inadvertent omissions in dynamic trading environments. The EA's provisions include fluid assimilation into prevailing analytical protocols, accommodating continuous surveillance via cycling or instantaneous suspension for in-depth scrutiny of a designated instrument. It confines operations to the trader's discernible Market Watch entries (via selected_only configuration), guaranteeing pertinence to individualized configurations with minimal computational demands via timer-driven orchestration.
Input Parameters
The subsequent table delineates the adjustable input parameters, each accompanied by a succinct exposition of its function and preset value:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|EnableButton
|bool
|true
|Activates the toggle button and corresponding cycling operations. Assigning false deactivates the EA comprehensively, averting any alterations to the chart.
|CycleIntervalSeconds
|int
|5
|Establishes the temporal span, measured in seconds, between successive symbol transitions amid enabled cycling. This permits tailoring of the inspection cadence to suit analytical imperatives.
|ButtonPixelSize
|int
|100
|Designates the uniform pixel measurements for the toggle button (encompassing width and height). The font magnitude adjusts proportionally to uphold visual coherence across varying displays.
|ButtonBgColor
|color
|clrLightBlue
|Configures the toggle button's background hue, facilitating aesthetic personalization to harmonize with chart motifs or individual predilections.
|ButtonTextColor
|color
|clrBlack
|Specifies the hue of the Wingdings symbol on the button, assuring legibility and chromatic uniformity with the chart's interface.
|PlayWingdingsCode
|uchar
|170
|Designates the Wingdings character code for the activation (play) icon, exhibited when cycling is suspended. This affords symbolic notification sans textual encumbrance.
|PauseWingdingsCode
|uchar
|169
|Designates the Wingdings character code for the active (pause) icon, presented throughout cycling. This expedites status discernment through emblematic depiction.