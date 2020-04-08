MegatronShark

  • Megatron Shark Indicator – MT5 Harmonic Pattern Detection Tool

The Megatron Shark Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool for detecting and displaying Shark harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It automatically identifies bullish and bearish Shark formations, calculates entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels, and provides real-time alerts. This allows traders to quickly integrate harmonic pattern analysis into their trading process without manual drawing.

  • Advantages

* Automatic Pattern Detection – Scans the chart for Shark harmonic patterns without manual measurement.

* Real-Time Alerts – Pop-up and push notifications when a valid pattern is identified.

* Defined Trading Levels – Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit points calculated for trade planning.

* User-Friendly Settings – Adjustable parameters to match individual trading preferences.

* Clear Visual Display – Patterns and trading levels plotted on the chart for fast analysis.

  • Features

* Detects both bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns.

* Works across multiple timeframes in MetaTrader 5.

* Quality scoring to filter potential trading opportunities.

* Two take-profit targets for trade management flexibility.

* Applicable to Forex pairs, commodities, indices, and other MT5 instruments.

* Saves detected pattern information to a file for review and analysis.

  • Input Parameters

* MaxBarsToScan – Number of bars to scan for patterns (default: 500).

* MinQualityScore – Minimum score for detection (default: 60.0, range 0.0–100.0).

* ShowLabels – Show or hide pattern labels on the chart (default: true).

* EnableAlerts – Enable or disable pop-up and push notifications (default: true).

* LineColorBullish – Color of bullish pattern lines (default: clrLime).

* LineColorBearish – Color of bearish pattern lines (default: clrRed).

* LineStyle – Style of pattern lines (default: STYLE\_SOLID).

* LineWidth – Thickness of pattern lines (default: 1).

This indicator is designed for traders who want an efficient way to identify and trade Shark harmonic patterns in MT5. It supports short-term, intraday, and swing trading styles. It is recommended to test the settings on a demo account before using them in live trading incase of any errors please let us know.


