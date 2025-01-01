#property script_show_inputs



input int InpYear = 0; // Year

input int InpMonth = 0; // Month

input int InpDay = 0; // Day

input int InpHour = 0; // Hour

input int InpMin = 0; // Minutes

input int InpSec = 0; // Seconds



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- corregemos os valores inseridos e os escrevemos nas variáveis

int year = (InpYear<1970 ? 1970 : InpYear); // Se o ano inserido for inferior a 1970, será usado 1970

int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);

int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);

int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);

int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);

int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);



//--- exibimos os valores inseridos no log

PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);



//--- exibimos os valores corrigidos no log

PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);



//--- escrevemos os valores de entrada nos campos correspondentes da estrutura

MqlDateTime time_struct={};

time_struct.year= year;

time_struct.mon = month;

time_struct.day = day;

time_struct.hour= hour;

time_struct.min = min;

time_struct.sec = sec;



//--- convertemos a data e a hora da estrutura em uma variável com o tipo datetime e

datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);



//--- exibimos o resultado da conversão de uma variável do tipo de estrutura MqlDateTime em um valor do tipo datetime

Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Resultados, se forem inseridos valores padrão zero:

Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00



Resultados, se for inserido o dia errado do mês de fevereiro do ano atual:

Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00

*/

}