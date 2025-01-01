#property script_show_inputs



input int InpYear = 0; // Year

input int InpMonth = 0; // Month

input int InpDay = 0; // Day

input int InpHour = 0; // Hour

input int InpMin = 0; // Minutes

input int InpSec = 0; // Seconds



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 入力された値を調整し、変数に書き込む

int year = (InpYear<1970 ?1970 : InpYear); // 入力された年が1970年以前の場合は、1970 年が使用される

int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);

int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);

int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);

int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);

int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);



//--- 入力された値をログに表示する

PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);



//--- 調整済みの入力値をログに表示する

PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);



//--- 入力値を対応する構造体フィールドに書き込む

MqlDateTime time_struct={};

time_struct.year= year;

time_struct.mon = month;

time_struct.day = day;

time_struct.hour= hour;

time_struct.min = min;

time_struct.sec = sec;



//--- 構造体の日付と時刻をdatetime型の変数に変換し、

datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);



//--- MqlDateTime構造体型変数から日時型値への変換結果を表示する

Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

ゼロのデフォルト値が入力された場合の結果は次のようになります。

Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00



今年の2月の間違った日を入力した場合の結果は次のようになります。

Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00

*/

}