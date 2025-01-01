#property script_show_inputs



input int InpYear = 0; // Anno

input int InpMonth = 0; // Mese

input int InpDay = 0; // Giorno

input int InpHour = 0; // Ora

input int InpMin = 0; // Minuti

input int InpSec = 0; // Secondi



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- regola i valori inseriti e li scrive nelle variabili

int year = (InpYear<1970 ? 1970 : InpYear); // Se l'anno inserito è inferiore a 1970, allora viene utilizzato 1970

int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);

int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);

int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);

int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);

int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);



//-- visualizza i valori inseriti nel log

PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);



//-- visualizza i valori impostati nel log

PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);



//--- scrive i valori di input nei corrispondenti campi della struttura

MqlDateTime time_struct={};

time_struct.year= year;

time_struct.mon = month;

time_struct.day = day;

time_struct.hour= hour;

time_struct.min = min;

time_struct.sec = sec;



//-- convertire la data e l'ora dalla struttura in una variabile di tipo datetime e

datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);



//--- visualizza il risultato della conversione da una variabile di tipo struttura MqlDateTime a un valore di tipo datetime

Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

risultati se vengono inseriti valori predefiniti pari a zero:

Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00



risultati se viene inserito il giorno sbagliato di Febbraio dell'anno in corso:

Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00

*/

}