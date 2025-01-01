DocumentationSections
StructToTime

 

Convertit une variable de type MqlDateTime dans une variable de type datetime et retourne le résultat.

datetime  StructToTime(
   MqlDateTime&  dt_struct      // structure de la date et de l'heure
   );

Paramètres

dt_struct

[in] La variable du type MqlDateTime.

Valeur de Retour

La valeur du type datetime, qui contient le nombre de secondes depuis le 01.01.1970.

Exemple :

#property script_show_inputs
 
input int   InpYear  =  0;    // Année
input int   InpMonth =  0;    // Mois
input int   InpDay   =  0;    // Jour
input int   InpHour  =  0;    // Heures
input int   InpMin   =  0;    // Minutes
input int   InpSec   =  0;    // Secondes
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- ajuste les valeurs entrées et les affecte aux variables
   int year =  (InpYear<1970 ? 1970 : InpYear); // Si l'année saisie est inférieure à 1970, alors 1970 est utilisée
   int month=  (InpMonth<1 ?  1  :  InpMonth > 12  ?  12 :  InpMonth);
   int day  =  (InpDay  <1 ?  1  :  InpDay   > 31  ?  31 :  InpDay);
   int hour =  (InpHour <0 ?  0  :  InpHour  > 23  ?  23 :  InpHour);
   int min  =  (InpMin  <0 ?  0  :  InpMin   > 59  ?  59 :  InpMin);
   int sec  =  (InpSec  <0 ?  0  :  InpSec   > 59  ?  59 :  InpSec);
 
//--- affiche dans le journal les valeurs saisies
   PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u"InpYearInpMonthInpDayInpHourInpMinInpSec);
   
//--- affiche dans le journal les valeurs ajustées
   PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u"yearmonthdayhourminsec);
   
//--- écrit les valeurs saisies dans les champs correspondants de la structure
   MqlDateTime time_struct={};
   time_struct.yearyear;
   time_struct.mon = month;
   time_struct.day = day;
   time_struct.hourhour;
   time_struct.min = min;
   time_struct.sec = sec;
   
//--- convertit la date et l'heure de la structure dans une variable de type datetime et
   datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);
   
//--- affiche le résultat de la conversion de la variable de type MqlDateTime dans la valeur de type datetime
   Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
   /*
  résultats si les valeurs par défaut sont saisies :
   Entered date and time0000.00.00 00:00:00
   Corrected date and time1970.01.01 00:00:00
   Converted date and time1970.01.01 00:00:00
   
  résultats si le mauvais jour du mois de février de l'année est saisi :
   Entered date and time2024.02.31 00:00:00
   Corrected date and time2024.02.31 00:00:00
   Converted date and time2024.03.02 00:00:00
   */
  }