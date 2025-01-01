|
#property script_show_inputs
input int InpYear = 0; // Année
input int InpMonth = 0; // Mois
input int InpDay = 0; // Jour
input int InpHour = 0; // Heures
input int InpMin = 0; // Minutes
input int InpSec = 0; // Secondes
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- ajuste les valeurs entrées et les affecte aux variables
int year = (InpYear<1970 ? 1970 : InpYear); // Si l'année saisie est inférieure à 1970, alors 1970 est utilisée
int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);
int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);
int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);
int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);
int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);
//--- affiche dans le journal les valeurs saisies
PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);
//--- affiche dans le journal les valeurs ajustées
PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
//--- écrit les valeurs saisies dans les champs correspondants de la structure
MqlDateTime time_struct={};
time_struct.year= year;
time_struct.mon = month;
time_struct.day = day;
time_struct.hour= hour;
time_struct.min = min;
time_struct.sec = sec;
//--- convertit la date et l'heure de la structure dans une variable de type datetime et
datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);
//--- affiche le résultat de la conversion de la variable de type MqlDateTime dans la valeur de type datetime
Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
/*
résultats si les valeurs par défaut sont saisies :
Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00
Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00
Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00
résultats si le mauvais jour du mois de février de l'année est saisi :
Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00
Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00
Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00
*/
}