#property script_show_inputs



input int InpYear = 0; // Année

input int InpMonth = 0; // Mois

input int InpDay = 0; // Jour

input int InpHour = 0; // Heures

input int InpMin = 0; // Minutes

input int InpSec = 0; // Secondes



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ajuste les valeurs entrées et les affecte aux variables

int year = (InpYear<1970 ? 1970 : InpYear); // Si l'année saisie est inférieure à 1970, alors 1970 est utilisée

int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);

int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);

int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);

int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);

int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);



//--- affiche dans le journal les valeurs saisies

PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);



//--- affiche dans le journal les valeurs ajustées

PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);



//--- écrit les valeurs saisies dans les champs correspondants de la structure

MqlDateTime time_struct={};

time_struct.year= year;

time_struct.mon = month;

time_struct.day = day;

time_struct.hour= hour;

time_struct.min = min;

time_struct.sec = sec;



//--- convertit la date et l'heure de la structure dans une variable de type datetime et

datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);



//--- affiche le résultat de la conversion de la variable de type MqlDateTime dans la valeur de type datetime

Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

résultats si les valeurs par défaut sont saisies :

Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00



résultats si le mauvais jour du mois de février de l'année est saisi :

Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00

*/

}