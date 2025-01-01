문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス日付と時刻StructToTime 

StructToTime

구조 변수 MqlDateTimedatetime 유형의 값으로 변환하고 결과 값을 반환합니다.

datetime  StructToTime(
   MqlDateTime&  dt_struct      // 날짜 및 시간의 구조
   );

매개변수

dt_struct

[in] 구조 유형의 변수 MqlDateTime.

값 반환

1970년 1월 1일 이후 시간(초)을 포함하는 datetime 유형의 값.

예:

#property script_show_inputs
 
input int   InpYear  =  0;    연도
input int   InpMonth =  0;    // 월
input int   InpDay   =  0;    // 일
input int   InpHour  =  0;    // 시
input int   InpMin   =  0;    // 분
input int   InpSec   =  0;    // 초
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 입력된 값을 조정하고 변수에 씁니다.
   int year =  (InpYear<1970 ? 1970 : InpYear); // 입력한 연도가 1970년보다 작으면 1970년이 사용됩니다.
   int month=  (InpMonth<1 ?  1  :  InpMonth > 12  ?  12 :  InpMonth);
   int day  =  (InpDay  <1 ?  1  :  InpDay   > 31  ?  31 :  InpDay);
   int hour =  (InpHour <0 ?  0  :  InpHour  > 23  ?  23 :  InpHour);
   int min  =  (InpMin  <0 ?  0  :  InpMin   > 59  ?  59 :  InpMin);
   int sec  =  (InpSec  <0 ?  0  :  InpSec   > 59  ?  59 :  InpSec);
 
//--- 입력된 값을 로그에 표시합니다.
   PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u"InpYearInpMonthInpDayInpHourInpMinInpSec);
   
//--- 조정된 입력 값을 로그에 표시합니다.
   PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u"yearmonthdayhourminsec);
   
//--- 해당 구조 필드에 입력 값을 씁니다.
   MqlDateTime time_struct={};
   time_struct.yearyear;
   time_struct.mon = month;
   time_struct.day = day;
   time_struct.hourhour;
   time_struct.min = min;
   time_struct.sec = sec;
   
//--- 구조체의 날짜와 시간을 datetime 유형의 변수로 변환하고
   datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);
   
//--- MqlDateTime 구조체 유형 변수를 datetime 유형 값으로 변환한 결과를 표시합니다.
   Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
  /*
  기본값이 0으로 입력되면 결과는 다음과 같습니다.
   Entered date and time0000.00.00 00:00:00
   Corrected date and time1970.01.01 00:00:00
   Converted date and time1970.01.01 00:00:00
   
  올해 2월의 날짜를 잘못 입력한 경우 결과:
   Entered date and time2024.02.31 00:00:00
   Corrected date and time2024.02.31 00:00:00
   Converted date and time2024.03.02 00:00:00
  */
  }