#property script_show_inputs



input int InpYear = 0; // 年

input int InpMonth = 0; // 月

input int InpDay = 0; // 日

input int InpHour = 0; // 小时

input int InpMin = 0; // 分钟

input int InpSec = 0; // 秒



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 调整输入值并将其写入变量

int year = (InpYear<1970 ?1970 : InpYear); // 如果输入的年份早于1970，则使用1970

int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);

int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);

int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);

int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);

int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);



//--- 在日志中显示输入的值

PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);



//--- 在日志中显示调整后的输入值

PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);



//--- 将输入值写入相应的结构字段

MqlDateTime time_struct={};

time_struct.year= year;

time_struct.mon = month;

time_struct.day = day;

time_struct.hour= hour;

time_struct.min = min;

time_struct.sec = sec;



//--- 将结构中的日期和时间转换为datetime类型的变量，和

datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);



//--- 显示从MqlDateTime结构类型变量到datetime类型值的转换结果

Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

/*

Results if zero default values are entered:

Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00



results if the wrong day of the current year's February is entered:

Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00

Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00

*/

}