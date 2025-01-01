|
#property script_show_inputs
input int InpYear = 0; // 年
input int InpMonth = 0; // 月
input int InpDay = 0; // 日
input int InpHour = 0; // 小时
input int InpMin = 0; // 分钟
input int InpSec = 0; // 秒
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 调整输入值并将其写入变量
int year = (InpYear<1970 ?1970 : InpYear); // 如果输入的年份早于1970，则使用1970
int month= (InpMonth<1 ? 1 : InpMonth > 12 ? 12 : InpMonth);
int day = (InpDay <1 ? 1 : InpDay > 31 ? 31 : InpDay);
int hour = (InpHour <0 ? 0 : InpHour > 23 ? 23 : InpHour);
int min = (InpMin <0 ? 0 : InpMin > 59 ? 59 : InpMin);
int sec = (InpSec <0 ? 0 : InpSec > 59 ? 59 : InpSec);
//--- 在日志中显示输入的值
PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", InpYear, InpMonth, InpDay, InpHour, InpMin, InpSec);
//--- 在日志中显示调整后的输入值
PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u", year, month, day, hour, min, sec);
//--- 将输入值写入相应的结构字段
MqlDateTime time_struct={};
time_struct.year= year;
time_struct.mon = month;
time_struct.day = day;
time_struct.hour= hour;
time_struct.min = min;
time_struct.sec = sec;
//--- 将结构中的日期和时间转换为datetime类型的变量，和
datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);
//--- 显示从MqlDateTime结构类型变量到datetime类型值的转换结果
Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
/*
Results if zero default values are entered:
Entered date and time: 0000.00.00 00:00:00
Corrected date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00
Converted date and time: 1970.01.01 00:00:00
results if the wrong day of the current year's February is entered:
Entered date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00
Corrected date and time: 2024.02.31 00:00:00
Converted date and time: 2024.03.02 00:00:00
*/
}