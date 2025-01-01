文档部分
MQL5参考日期和时间StructToTime 

StructToTime

转变结构变量 MqlDateTime日期时间 类型值，然后返回结果值。

datetime  StructToTime(
   MqlDateTime&  dt_struct      // 日期和时间结构
   );

参量

dt_struct

[in] 结构类型变量MqlDateTime。

返回值

日期时间型的值包括从01.01.1970起的每秒钟数据。

示例：

#property script_show_inputs
 
input int   InpYear  =  0;    // 年
input int   InpMonth =  0;    // 月
input int   InpDay   =  0;    // 日
input int   InpHour  =  0;    // 小时
input int   InpMin   =  0;    // 分钟
input int   InpSec   =  0;    // 秒
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 调整输入值并将其写入变量
   int year =  (InpYear<1970 ?1970 : InpYear); // 如果输入的年份早于1970，则使用1970
   int month=  (InpMonth<1 ?  1  :  InpMonth > 12  ?  12 :  InpMonth);
   int day  =  (InpDay  <1 ?  1  :  InpDay   > 31  ?  31 :  InpDay);
   int hour =  (InpHour <0 ?  0  :  InpHour  > 23  ?  23 :  InpHour);
   int min  =  (InpMin  <0 ?  0  :  InpMin   > 59  ?  59 :  InpMin);
   int sec  =  (InpSec  <0 ?  0  :  InpSec   > 59  ?  59 :  InpSec);
 
//--- 在日志中显示输入的值
   PrintFormat("Entered date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u"InpYearInpMonthInpDayInpHourInpMinInpSec);
   
//--- 在日志中显示调整后的输入值
   PrintFormat("Corrected date and time: %04u.%02u.%02u %02u:%02u:%02u"yearmonthdayhourminsec);
   
//--- 将输入值写入相应的结构字段
   MqlDateTime time_struct={};
   time_struct.yearyear;
   time_struct.mon = month;
   time_struct.day = day;
   time_struct.hourhour;
   time_struct.min = min;
   time_struct.sec = sec;
   
//--- 将结构中的日期和时间转换为datetime类型的变量，和
   datetime time = StructToTime(time_struct);
   
//--- 显示从MqlDateTime结构类型变量到datetime类型值的转换结果
   Print("Converted date and time: ",TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));
   /*
   Results if zero default values are entered:
   Entered date and time0000.00.00 00:00:00
   Corrected date and time1970.01.01 00:00:00
   Converted date and time1970.01.01 00:00:00
   
   results if the wrong day of the current year's February is entered:
   Entered date and time2024.02.31 00:00:00
   Corrected date and time2024.02.31 00:00:00
   Converted date and time2024.03.02 00:00:00
   */
  }