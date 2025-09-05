- 개요
VUSE: Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF
VUSE 환율이 오늘 0.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 66.29이고 고가는 66.76이었습니다.
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is VUSE stock price today?
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 66.56 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 66.12, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of VUSE shows these updates.
Does Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 66.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.59% and USD. View the chart live to track VUSE movements.
How to buy VUSE stock?
You can buy Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 66.56. Orders are usually placed near 66.56 or 66.86, while 15 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow VUSE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VUSE stock?
Investing in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.43 - 67.28 and current price 66.56. Many compare 4.69% and 18.58% before placing orders at 66.56 or 66.86. Explore the VUSE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the past year was 67.28. Within 50.43 - 67.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (VUSE) over the year was 50.43. Comparing it with the current 66.56 and 50.43 - 67.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VUSE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VUSE stock split?
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.12, and 16.59% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 66.12
- 시가
- 66.76
- Bid
- 66.56
- Ask
- 66.86
- 저가
- 66.29
- 고가
- 66.76
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- 0.67%
- 월 변동
- 4.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.59%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8