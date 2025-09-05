- 概要
VUSE: Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF
VUSEの今日の為替レートは、-0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.04の安値と66.31の高値で取引されました。
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VUSE News
よくあるご質問
VUSE株の現在の価格は？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株価は本日66.05です。-0.77%内で取引され、前日の終値は66.56、取引量は5に達しました。VUSEのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの現在の価格は66.05です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は15.69%やUSDにも注目します。VUSEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
VUSE株を買う方法は？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株は現在66.05で購入可能です。注文は通常66.05または66.35付近で行われ、5や0.02%が市場の動きを示します。VUSEの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
VUSE株に投資する方法は？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅50.43 - 67.28と現在の66.05を考慮します。注文は多くの場合66.05や66.35で行われる前に、3.88%や17.67%と比較されます。VUSEの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株の最高値は？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの過去1年の最高値は67.28でした。50.43 - 67.28内で株価は大きく変動し、66.56と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株の最低値は？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF(VUSE)の年間最安値は50.43でした。現在の66.05や50.43 - 67.28と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。VUSEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
VUSEの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、66.56、15.69%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 66.56
- 始値
- 66.04
- 買値
- 66.05
- 買値
- 66.35
- 安値
- 66.04
- 高値
- 66.31
- 出来高
- 5
- 1日の変化
- -0.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.67%
- 1年の変化
- 15.69%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 実際
- 1.8%
- 期待
- 1.7%
- 前
- 2.1%
- 実際
- -0.3%
- 期待
- -0.4%
- 前
- 0.0%
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 45.8
- 前
- 41.5
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 7.326 M
- 前
- 7.181 M
- 実際
- 94.2
- 期待
- 100.7
- 前
- 97.8