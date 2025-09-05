クォートセクション
通貨 / VUSE
VUSE: Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

66.05 USD 0.51 (0.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VUSEの今日の為替レートは、-0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.04の安値と66.31の高値で取引されました。

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

VUSE株の現在の価格は？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株価は本日66.05です。-0.77%内で取引され、前日の終値は66.56、取引量は5に達しました。VUSEのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの現在の価格は66.05です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は15.69%やUSDにも注目します。VUSEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

VUSE株を買う方法は？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株は現在66.05で購入可能です。注文は通常66.05または66.35付近で行われ、5や0.02%が市場の動きを示します。VUSEの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

VUSE株に投資する方法は？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅50.43 - 67.28と現在の66.05を考慮します。注文は多くの場合66.05や66.35で行われる前に、3.88%や17.67%と比較されます。VUSEの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株の最高値は？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの過去1年の最高値は67.28でした。50.43 - 67.28内で株価は大きく変動し、66.56と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFの株の最低値は？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF(VUSE)の年間最安値は50.43でした。現在の66.05や50.43 - 67.28と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。VUSEの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

VUSEの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、66.56、15.69%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
66.04 66.31
1年のレンジ
50.43 67.28
以前の終値
66.56
始値
66.04
買値
66.05
買値
66.35
安値
66.04
高値
66.31
出来高
5
1日の変化
-0.77%
1ヶ月の変化
3.88%
6ヶ月の変化
17.67%
1年の変化
15.69%
30 9月, 火曜日
10:00
USD
FRB Jefferson理事発言
実際
期待
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20前年比
実際
1.8%
期待
1.7%
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/ケース・シラー住宅価格総合指数-20n.s.a前月比
実際
-0.3%
期待
-0.4%
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNIシカゴ景気指標
実際
期待
45.8
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS求人労働異動調査
実際
期待
7.326 M
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消費者信頼感指標
実際
94.2
期待
100.7
97.8