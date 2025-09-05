QuotesSections
Currencies / VUSE
Back to US Stock Market

VUSE: Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

66.36 USD 0.20 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VUSE exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.04 and at a high of 66.36.

Follow Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VUSE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VUSE stock price today?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 66.36 today. It trades within -0.30%, yesterday's close was 66.56, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of VUSE shows these updates.

Does Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 66.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.24% and USD. View the chart live to track VUSE movements.

How to buy VUSE stock?

You can buy Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 66.36. Orders are usually placed near 66.36 or 66.66, while 11 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow VUSE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VUSE stock?

Investing in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.43 - 67.28 and current price 66.36. Many compare 4.37% and 18.23% before placing orders at 66.36 or 66.66. Explore the VUSE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF in the past year was 67.28. Within 50.43 - 67.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (VUSE) over the year was 50.43. Comparing it with the current 66.36 and 50.43 - 67.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VUSE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VUSE stock split?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.56, and 16.24% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
66.04 66.36
Year Range
50.43 67.28
Previous Close
66.56
Open
66.21
Bid
66.36
Ask
66.66
Low
66.04
High
66.36
Volume
11
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
4.37%
6 Months Change
18.23%
Year Change
16.24%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8