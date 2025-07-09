- 개요
VHT: Vanguard Health Care ETF
VHT 환율이 오늘 2.67%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 260.45이고 고가는 267.21이었습니다.
Vanguard Health Care ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is VHT stock price today?
Vanguard Health Care ETF stock is priced at 266.67 today. It trades within 2.67%, yesterday's close was 259.73, and trading volume reached 695. The live price chart of VHT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Health Care ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Health Care ETF is currently valued at 266.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track VHT movements.
How to buy VHT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 266.67. Orders are usually placed near 266.67 or 266.97, while 695 and 2.39% show market activity. Follow VHT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VHT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 234.13 - 278.61 and current price 266.67. Many compare 2.39% and 5.86% before placing orders at 266.67 or 266.97. Explore the VHT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 278.61. Within 234.13 - 278.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 259.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VHT) over the year was 234.13. Comparing it with the current 266.67 and 234.13 - 278.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VHT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VHT stock split?
Vanguard Health Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 259.73, and -1.63% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 259.73
- 시가
- 260.45
- Bid
- 266.67
- Ask
- 266.97
- 저가
- 260.45
- 고가
- 267.21
- 볼륨
- 695
- 일일 변동
- 2.67%
- 월 변동
- 2.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.86%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.63%
- 활동
- -32 K
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.792 M
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
- -0.271 M
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M