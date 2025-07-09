- Overview
VHT: Vanguard Health Care ETF
VHT exchange rate has changed by 2.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 260.45 and at a high of 267.21.
Follow Vanguard Health Care ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VHT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VHT stock price today?
Vanguard Health Care ETF stock is priced at 266.67 today. It trades within 2.67%, yesterday's close was 259.73, and trading volume reached 695. The live price chart of VHT shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Health Care ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Health Care ETF is currently valued at 266.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track VHT movements.
How to buy VHT stock?
You can buy Vanguard Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 266.67. Orders are usually placed near 266.67 or 266.97, while 695 and 2.39% show market activity. Follow VHT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VHT stock?
Investing in Vanguard Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 234.13 - 278.61 and current price 266.67. Many compare 2.39% and 5.86% before placing orders at 266.67 or 266.97. Explore the VHT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 278.61. Within 234.13 - 278.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 259.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VHT) over the year was 234.13. Comparing it with the current 266.67 and 234.13 - 278.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VHT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VHT stock split?
Vanguard Health Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 259.73, and -1.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 259.73
- Open
- 260.45
- Bid
- 266.67
- Ask
- 266.97
- Low
- 260.45
- High
- 267.21
- Volume
- 695
- Daily Change
- 2.67%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.86%
- Year Change
- -1.63%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M