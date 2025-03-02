시세섹션
통화 / KOF
KOF: Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each

82.62 USD 0.36 (0.44%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KOF 환율이 오늘 0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 82.19이고 고가는 82.75이었습니다.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is KOF stock price today?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each stock is priced at 82.62 today. It trades within 82.19 - 82.75, yesterday's close was 82.26, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of KOF shows these updates.

Does Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each stock pay dividends?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each is currently valued at 82.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track KOF movements.

How to buy KOF stock?

You can buy Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each shares at the current price of 82.62. Orders are usually placed near 82.62 or 82.92, while 51 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow KOF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KOF stock?

Investing in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each involves considering the yearly range 72.68 - 100.06 and current price 82.62. Many compare -0.77% and -11.20% before placing orders at 82.62 or 82.92. Explore the KOF price chart live with daily changes.

What are COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV stock highest prices?

The highest price of COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV in the past year was 100.06. Within 72.68 - 100.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each performance using the live chart.

What are COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV (KOF) over the year was 72.68. Comparing it with the current 82.62 and 72.68 - 100.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KOF stock split?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.26, and -0.48% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
82.19 82.75
년간 변동
72.68 100.06
이전 종가
82.26
시가
82.19
Bid
82.62
Ask
82.92
저가
82.19
고가
82.75
볼륨
51
일일 변동
0.44%
월 변동
-0.77%
6개월 변동
-11.20%
년간 변동율
-0.48%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K