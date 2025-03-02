QuotesSections
KOF: Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each

82.62 USD 0.36 (0.44%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KOF exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.19 and at a high of 82.75.

Follow Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KOF stock price today?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each stock is priced at 82.62 today. It trades within 82.19 - 82.75, yesterday's close was 82.26, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of KOF shows these updates.

Does Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each stock pay dividends?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each is currently valued at 82.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track KOF movements.

How to buy KOF stock?

You can buy Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each shares at the current price of 82.62. Orders are usually placed near 82.62 or 82.92, while 51 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow KOF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into KOF stock?

Investing in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each involves considering the yearly range 72.68 - 100.06 and current price 82.62. Many compare -0.77% and -11.20% before placing orders at 82.62 or 82.92. Explore the KOF price chart live with daily changes.

What are COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV stock highest prices?

The highest price of COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV in the past year was 100.06. Within 72.68 - 100.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each performance using the live chart.

What are COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV (KOF) over the year was 72.68. Comparing it with the current 82.62 and 72.68 - 100.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did KOF stock split?

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.26, and -0.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
82.19 82.75
Year Range
72.68 100.06
Previous Close
82.26
Open
82.19
Bid
82.62
Ask
82.92
Low
82.19
High
82.75
Volume
51
Daily Change
0.44%
Month Change
-0.77%
6 Months Change
-11.20%
Year Change
-0.48%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K