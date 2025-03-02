- Overview
KOF: Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each
KOF exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.19 and at a high of 82.75.
Follow Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KOF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KOF stock price today?
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each stock is priced at 82.62 today. It trades within 82.19 - 82.75, yesterday's close was 82.26, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of KOF shows these updates.
Does Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each stock pay dividends?
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each is currently valued at 82.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track KOF movements.
How to buy KOF stock?
You can buy Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each shares at the current price of 82.62. Orders are usually placed near 82.62 or 82.92, while 51 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow KOF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KOF stock?
Investing in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each involves considering the yearly range 72.68 - 100.06 and current price 82.62. Many compare -0.77% and -11.20% before placing orders at 82.62 or 82.92. Explore the KOF price chart live with daily changes.
What are COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV stock highest prices?
The highest price of COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV in the past year was 100.06. Within 72.68 - 100.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each performance using the live chart.
What are COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of COCA COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV (KOF) over the year was 72.68. Comparing it with the current 82.62 and 72.68 - 100.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KOF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KOF stock split?
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. American Depositary Shares, each has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.26, and -0.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.26
- Open
- 82.19
- Bid
- 82.62
- Ask
- 82.92
- Low
- 82.19
- High
- 82.75
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- -0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.20%
- Year Change
- -0.48%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.2%
- Prev
- 4.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 84 K
- Prev
- 22 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 62.2%
- Prev
- 62.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 98 K
- Prev
- 38 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.8%
- Prev
- 8.1%
- Act
- 54.2
- Fcst
- 56.4
- Prev
- 54.5
- Act
- 53.6
- Fcst
- 55.0
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 424
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 103.0 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -172.5 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 23.4 K