통화 / IIPR
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
57.48 USD 0.80 (1.37%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IIPR 환율이 오늘 -1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.35이고 고가는 58.57이었습니다.
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IIPR News
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR): Contrarian Buy, Capital Appreciation Prospects
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Innovative Industrial: Buy 13% Yield And 9% Preferred Stock Ahead Of Cannabis Rescheduling
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Do Options Traders Know Something About IIPR Stock We Don't?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Curaleaf Is Still A Strong Sell (OTCMKTS:CURLF)
- Innovative Industrial Properties: What If The Real Estate Value Plummets? (NYSE:IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial: Life Science Pivot, Rescheduling Progress, & Tenant Changes (IIPR)
- Cannabis REIT IIPR Trades At A Very Low Valuation (NYSE:IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IIPR Earnings Drop on Tenant Defaults
- Innovative Industrial Properties earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- IIPR Q2 2025 slides: cannabis REIT maintains dividend despite revenue challenges
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- The Safest 10% Yields I’ve Found
- KBWY: A High-Yield Is A Lure, Don't Be A Fish (NASDAQ:KBWY)
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
일일 변동 비율
57.35 58.57
년간 변동
45.44 136.81
- 이전 종가
- 58.28
- 시가
- 58.11
- Bid
- 57.48
- Ask
- 57.78
- 저가
- 57.35
- 고가
- 58.57
- 볼륨
- 690
- 일일 변동
- -1.37%
- 월 변동
- 2.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -57.42%
20 9월, 토요일