시세섹션
통화 / IIPR
주식로 돌아가기

IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

57.48 USD 0.80 (1.37%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

IIPR 환율이 오늘 -1.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 57.35이고 고가는 58.57이었습니다.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IIPR News

일일 변동 비율
57.35 58.57
년간 변동
45.44 136.81
이전 종가
58.28
시가
58.11
Bid
57.48
Ask
57.78
저가
57.35
고가
58.57
볼륨
690
일일 변동
-1.37%
월 변동
2.48%
6개월 변동
6.64%
년간 변동율
-57.42%
20 9월, 토요일