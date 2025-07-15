Currencies / IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
57.21 USD 0.12 (0.21%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IIPR exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.81 and at a high of 58.38.
Follow Innovative Industrial Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
56.81 58.38
Year Range
45.44 136.81
- Previous Close
- 57.33
- Open
- 57.30
- Bid
- 57.21
- Ask
- 57.51
- Low
- 56.81
- High
- 58.38
- Volume
- 340
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.14%
- Year Change
- -57.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%