Valute / IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
57.48 USD 0.80 (1.37%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IIPR ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.35 e ad un massimo di 58.57.
Segui le dinamiche di Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
57.35 58.57
Intervallo Annuale
45.44 136.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.28
- Apertura
- 58.11
- Bid
- 57.48
- Ask
- 57.78
- Minimo
- 57.35
- Massimo
- 58.57
- Volume
- 690
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -57.42%
20 settembre, sabato