IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

57.48 USD 0.80 (1.37%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IIPR ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 57.35 e ad un massimo di 58.57.

Segui le dinamiche di Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
57.35 58.57
Intervallo Annuale
45.44 136.81
Chiusura Precedente
58.28
Apertura
58.11
Bid
57.48
Ask
57.78
Minimo
57.35
Massimo
58.57
Volume
690
Variazione giornaliera
-1.37%
Variazione Mensile
2.48%
Variazione Semestrale
6.64%
Variazione Annuale
-57.42%
20 settembre, sabato