Währungen / IIPR
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
58.28 USD 1.55 (2.73%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IIPR hat sich für heute um 2.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 56.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Innovative Industrial Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IIPR News
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR): Contrarian Buy, Capital Appreciation Prospects
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Innovative Industrial: Buy 13% Yield And 9% Preferred Stock Ahead Of Cannabis Rescheduling
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Do Options Traders Know Something About IIPR Stock We Don't?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Curaleaf Is Still A Strong Sell (OTCMKTS:CURLF)
- Innovative Industrial Properties: What If The Real Estate Value Plummets? (NYSE:IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial: Life Science Pivot, Rescheduling Progress, & Tenant Changes (IIPR)
- Cannabis REIT IIPR Trades At A Very Low Valuation (NYSE:IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IIPR Earnings Drop on Tenant Defaults
- Innovative Industrial Properties earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- IIPR Q2 2025 slides: cannabis REIT maintains dividend despite revenue challenges
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- The Safest 10% Yields I’ve Found
- KBWY: A High-Yield Is A Lure, Don't Be A Fish (NASDAQ:KBWY)
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
Tagesspanne
56.91 58.44
Jahresspanne
45.44 136.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 56.73
- Eröffnung
- 57.11
- Bid
- 58.28
- Ask
- 58.58
- Tief
- 56.91
- Hoch
- 58.44
- Volumen
- 436
- Tagesänderung
- 2.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 8.13%
- Jahresänderung
- -56.83%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K