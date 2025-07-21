KurseKategorien
IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

58.28 USD 1.55 (2.73%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IIPR hat sich für heute um 2.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 56.91 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Innovative Industrial Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
56.91 58.44
Jahresspanne
45.44 136.81
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
56.73
Eröffnung
57.11
Bid
58.28
Ask
58.58
Tief
56.91
Hoch
58.44
Volumen
436
Tagesänderung
2.73%
Monatsänderung
3.90%
6-Monatsänderung
8.13%
Jahresänderung
-56.83%
