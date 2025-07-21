クォートセクション
通貨 / IIPR
株に戻る

IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

58.28 USD 1.55 (2.73%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IIPRの今日の為替レートは、2.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.91の安値と58.44の高値で取引されました。

Innovative Industrial Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IIPR News

1日のレンジ
56.91 58.44
1年のレンジ
45.44 136.81
以前の終値
56.73
始値
57.11
買値
58.28
買値
58.58
安値
56.91
高値
58.44
出来高
436
1日の変化
2.73%
1ヶ月の変化
3.90%
6ヶ月の変化
8.13%
1年の変化
-56.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K