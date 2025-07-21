通貨 / IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
58.28 USD 1.55 (2.73%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IIPRの今日の為替レートは、2.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.91の安値と58.44の高値で取引されました。
Innovative Industrial Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
56.91 58.44
1年のレンジ
45.44 136.81
- 以前の終値
- 56.73
- 始値
- 57.11
- 買値
- 58.28
- 買値
- 58.58
- 安値
- 56.91
- 高値
- 58.44
- 出来高
- 436
- 1日の変化
- 2.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.13%
- 1年の変化
- -56.83%
