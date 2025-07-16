CotizacionesSecciones
IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc

56.73 USD 0.48 (0.84%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IIPR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 58.83.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
56.63 58.83
Rango anual
45.44 136.81
Cierres anteriores
57.21
Open
57.40
Bid
56.73
Ask
57.03
Low
56.63
High
58.83
Volumen
452
Cambio diario
-0.84%
Cambio mensual
1.14%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.25%
Cambio anual
-57.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B