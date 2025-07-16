货币 / IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
57.80 USD 0.59 (1.03%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IIPR汇率已更改1.03%。当日，交易品种以低点57.40和高点58.31进行交易。
关注Innovative Industrial Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IIPR新闻
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR): Contrarian Buy, Capital Appreciation Prospects
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Selling At Fire-Sale Prices
- Innovative Industrial: Buy 13% Yield And 9% Preferred Stock Ahead Of Cannabis Rescheduling
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Do Options Traders Know Something About IIPR Stock We Don't?
- Cash Cows: 12 High-Yield REITs With Safe Dividends
- Why GrowGeneration Stock Is Not A Buy (NASDAQ:GRWG)
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Curaleaf Is Still A Strong Sell (OTCMKTS:CURLF)
- Innovative Industrial Properties: What If The Real Estate Value Plummets? (NYSE:IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial: Life Science Pivot, Rescheduling Progress, & Tenant Changes (IIPR)
- Cannabis REIT IIPR Trades At A Very Low Valuation (NYSE:IIPR)
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- IIPR Earnings Drop on Tenant Defaults
- Innovative Industrial Properties earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- IIPR Q2 2025 slides: cannabis REIT maintains dividend despite revenue challenges
- Sell Alert: 3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividend
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- The Safest 10% Yields I’ve Found
- KBWY: A High-Yield Is A Lure, Don't Be A Fish (NASDAQ:KBWY)
- Innovative Industrial Properties Is A Cautious Buy (NYSE:IIPR)
- Buy 5 Ideal Safer Dividend Power Dogs In July
- Innovative Industrial's Preferred Got Interesting (NYSE:IIPR)
日范围
57.40 58.31
年范围
45.44 136.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.21
- 开盘价
- 57.40
- 卖价
- 57.80
- 买价
- 58.10
- 最低价
- 57.40
- 最高价
- 58.31
- 交易量
- 93
- 日变化
- 1.03%
- 月变化
- 3.05%
- 6个月变化
- 7.24%
- 年变化
- -57.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值