Dövizler / IIPR
IIPR: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc
57.48 USD 0.80 (1.37%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IIPR fiyatı bugün -1.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 57.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 58.57 aralığında işlem gördü.
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
57.35 58.57
Yıllık aralık
45.44 136.81
- Önceki kapanış
- 58.28
- Açılış
- 58.11
- Satış
- 57.48
- Alış
- 57.78
- Düşük
- 57.35
- Yüksek
- 58.57
- Hacim
- 690
- Günlük değişim
- -1.37%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.48%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- -57.42%
21 Eylül, Pazar