통화 / FTLF
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FTLF: FitLife Brands Inc
19.38 USD 0.23 (1.20%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FTLF 환율이 오늘 1.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.63이고 고가는 19.39이었습니다.
FitLife Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTLF News
- Life360 director Prober sells $667,150 in shares
- FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nature's Sunshine: Premium Valuation Without Moats, Sell (NASDAQ:NATR)
- FitLife Brands shareholders elect board, approve compensation and auditor at annual meeting
- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FitLife Brands closes $42.5 million acquisition of Irwin Naturals
- FitLife Brands: Premium Valuation Faces Uncertain Rebound, A Hold For Now
- FitLife Brands Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- FitLife Brands, Inc. (FTLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- FitLife: A 'Roll-Up' Growth Story With A Lot Of Upside (NASDAQ:FTLF)
일일 변동 비율
18.63 19.39
년간 변동
9.84 19.39
- 이전 종가
- 19.15
- 시가
- 19.01
- Bid
- 19.38
- Ask
- 19.68
- 저가
- 18.63
- 고가
- 19.39
- 볼륨
- 63
- 일일 변동
- 1.20%
- 월 변동
- 4.81%
- 6개월 변동
- 63.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.53%
20 9월, 토요일