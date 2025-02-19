What is EFAD stock price today? ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock is priced at 41.93 today. It trades within 0.91%, yesterday's close was 41.55, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EFAD shows these updates.

Does ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock pay dividends? ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF is currently valued at 41.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.31% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAD movements.

How to buy EFAD stock? You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF shares at the current price of 41.93. Orders are usually placed near 41.93 or 42.23, while 4 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow EFAD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFAD stock? Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.77 - 43.36 and current price 41.93. Many compare 0.62% and 8.04% before placing orders at 41.93 or 42.23. Explore the EFAD price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the past year was 43.36. Within 35.77 - 43.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) over the year was 35.77. Comparing it with the current 41.93 and 35.77 - 43.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAD moves on the chart live for more details.