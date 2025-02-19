시세섹션
EFAD: ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF

41.93 USD 0.38 (0.91%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EFAD 환율이 오늘 0.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.87이고 고가는 41.93이었습니다.

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

EFAD News

자주 묻는 질문

What is EFAD stock price today?

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock is priced at 41.93 today. It trades within 0.91%, yesterday's close was 41.55, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of EFAD shows these updates.

Does ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF is currently valued at 41.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.31% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAD movements.

How to buy EFAD stock?

You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF shares at the current price of 41.93. Orders are usually placed near 41.93 or 42.23, while 4 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow EFAD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFAD stock?

Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.77 - 43.36 and current price 41.93. Many compare 0.62% and 8.04% before placing orders at 41.93 or 42.23. Explore the EFAD price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the past year was 43.36. Within 35.77 - 43.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) over the year was 35.77. Comparing it with the current 41.93 and 35.77 - 43.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFAD stock split?

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.55, and 0.31% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
41.87 41.93
년간 변동
35.77 43.36
이전 종가
41.55
시가
41.87
Bid
41.93
Ask
42.23
저가
41.87
고가
41.93
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.91%
월 변동
0.62%
6개월 변동
8.04%
년간 변동율
0.31%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8