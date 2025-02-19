QuotesSections
EFAD: ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF

42.16 USD 0.23 (0.55%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EFAD exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.96 and at a high of 42.17.

Follow ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EFAD stock price today?

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock is priced at 42.16 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 41.93, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of EFAD shows these updates.

Does ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF is currently valued at 42.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track EFAD movements.

How to buy EFAD stock?

You can buy ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF shares at the current price of 42.16. Orders are usually placed near 42.16 or 42.46, while 27 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow EFAD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EFAD stock?

Investing in ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.77 - 43.36 and current price 42.16. Many compare 1.18% and 8.63% before placing orders at 42.16 or 42.46. Explore the EFAD price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the past year was 43.36. Within 35.77 - 43.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) over the year was 35.77. Comparing it with the current 42.16 and 35.77 - 43.36 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EFAD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EFAD stock split?

ProShares Trust ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.93, and 0.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.96 42.17
Year Range
35.77 43.36
Previous Close
41.93
Open
41.96
Bid
42.16
Ask
42.46
Low
41.96
High
42.17
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.55%
Month Change
1.18%
6 Months Change
8.63%
Year Change
0.86%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8