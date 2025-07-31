통화 / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.00 USD 0.14 (2.28%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AHT 환율이 오늘 -2.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.00이고 고가는 6.33이었습니다.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.00 6.33
년간 변동
0.52 11.99
- 이전 종가
- 6.14
- 시가
- 6.33
- Bid
- 6.00
- Ask
- 6.30
- 저가
- 6.00
- 고가
- 6.33
- 볼륨
- 86
- 일일 변동
- -2.28%
- 월 변동
- 2.92%
- 6개월 변동
- -16.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 710.81%
20 9월, 토요일