AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.00 USD 0.14 (2.28%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AHT fiyatı bugün -2.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6.33 aralığında işlem gördü.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
AHT haberleri
- RBC Capital, pazar endişeleri nedeniyle Ashtead Group hisse senedi notunu düşürdü
- RBC, Ashtead’ı maliyetler, kapasite fazlası ve ABD riskleri nedeniyle "düşük performans" olarak düşürdü
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, San Diego otelini 42 milyon dolara satacak
- Jefferies upgrades ISS, Adecco; cuts Ashtead, Hays; reveals top and bottom picks
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Ashtead Group stock
- FTSE 100 today: Index rise, pound rebounds; Reeves announces Budget date
- Earnings call transcript: Ashtead Group sees stock rise amid Q1 2025 growth
- London stocks rebound led by mining and healthcare after worst day in five months
- Ashtead lifts cash flow outlook as Q1 results meet forecasts, shares rise
- Ashtead Q1 FY26 slides: Rental revenue up 2.4%, raises free cash flow guidance
- Ashtead Group shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM
- The Calm Before The Cut
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Ashford Hospitality Trust sells two hotel properties for $33 million
- Is Europe exposed to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?
- European construction stocks slide after James Hardie’s U.S. housing warning
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.26%
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Earnings call transcript: Ashford Hospitality Q2 2025 highlights strategic shifts
Günlük aralık
6.00 6.33
Yıllık aralık
0.52 11.99
- Önceki kapanış
- 6.14
- Açılış
- 6.33
- Satış
- 6.00
- Alış
- 6.30
- Düşük
- 6.00
- Yüksek
- 6.33
- Hacim
- 86
- Günlük değişim
- -2.28%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -16.08%
- Yıllık değişim
- 710.81%
21 Eylül, Pazar