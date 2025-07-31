Valute / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.00 USD 0.14 (2.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AHT ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.00 e ad un massimo di 6.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AHT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.00 6.33
Intervallo Annuale
0.52 11.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.14
- Apertura
- 6.33
- Bid
- 6.00
- Ask
- 6.30
- Minimo
- 6.00
- Massimo
- 6.33
- Volume
- 86
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- 710.81%
21 settembre, domenica