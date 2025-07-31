QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

6.00 USD 0.14 (2.28%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AHT ha avuto una variazione del -2.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.00 e ad un massimo di 6.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.00 6.33
Intervallo Annuale
0.52 11.99
Chiusura Precedente
6.14
Apertura
6.33
Bid
6.00
Ask
6.30
Minimo
6.00
Massimo
6.33
Volume
86
Variazione giornaliera
-2.28%
Variazione Mensile
2.92%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.08%
Variazione Annuale
710.81%
