货币 / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.20 USD 0.05 (0.80%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AHT汇率已更改-0.80%。当日，交易品种以低点6.16和高点6.44进行交易。
关注Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AHT新闻
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Ashford Hospitality Trust将以4200万美元出售圣地亚哥酒店
- Ashford Hospitality Trust to sell San Diego hotel for $42 million
日范围
6.16 6.44
年范围
0.52 11.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.25
- 开盘价
- 6.25
- 卖价
- 6.20
- 买价
- 6.50
- 最低价
- 6.16
- 最高价
- 6.44
- 交易量
- 133
- 日变化
- -0.80%
- 月变化
- 6.35%
- 6个月变化
- -13.29%
- 年变化
- 737.84%
