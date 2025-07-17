Divisas / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.20 USD 0.05 (0.80%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AHT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.44.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
AHT News
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Ashford Hospitality Trust venderá hotel en San Diego por 42 millones de dólares
- Ashford Hospitality Trust venderá hotel en San Diego por $42 millones
- Ashford Hospitality Trust sells two hotel properties for $33 million
- Earnings call transcript: Ashford Hospitality Q2 2025 highlights strategic shifts
Rango diario
6.16 6.44
Rango anual
0.52 11.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.25
- Open
- 6.25
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Low
- 6.16
- High
- 6.44
- Volumen
- 133
- Cambio diario
- -0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -13.29%
- Cambio anual
- 737.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B