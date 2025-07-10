通貨 / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.14 USD 0.06 (0.97%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AHTの今日の為替レートは、-0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.12の安値と6.26の高値で取引されました。
Ashford Hospitality Trust Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
6.12 6.26
1年のレンジ
0.52 11.99
- 以前の終値
- 6.20
- 始値
- 6.14
- 買値
- 6.14
- 買値
- 6.44
- 安値
- 6.12
- 高値
- 6.26
- 出来高
- 74
- 1日の変化
- -0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.13%
- 1年の変化
- 729.73%
