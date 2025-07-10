Moedas / AHT
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.14 USD 0.06 (0.97%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AHT para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.12 e o mais alto foi 6.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AHT Notícias
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Ashford Hospitality Trust venderá hotel em San Diego por US$ 42 milhões
- Ashford Hospitality Trust to sell San Diego hotel for $42 million
Faixa diária
6.12 6.26
Faixa anual
0.52 11.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.20
- Open
- 6.14
- Bid
- 6.14
- Ask
- 6.44
- Low
- 6.12
- High
- 6.26
- Volume
- 74
- Mudança diária
- -0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.13%
- Mudança anual
- 729.73%
