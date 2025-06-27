Currencies / AHT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AHT: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
6.25 USD 0.13 (2.12%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AHT exchange rate has changed by 2.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.00 and at a high of 6.28.
Follow Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHT News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Ashford Inks Agreement to Sell Residence Inn San Diego Sorrento Mesa
- Ashford Hospitality Trust to sell San Diego hotel for $42 million
- Jefferies upgrades ISS, Adecco; cuts Ashtead, Hays; reveals top and bottom picks
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Ashtead Group stock
- FTSE 100 today: Index rise, pound rebounds; Reeves announces Budget date
- Earnings call transcript: Ashtead Group sees stock rise amid Q1 2025 growth
- London stocks rebound led by mining and healthcare after worst day in five months
- Ashtead lifts cash flow outlook as Q1 results meet forecasts, shares rise
- Ashtead Q1 FY26 slides: Rental revenue up 2.4%, raises free cash flow guidance
- Ashtead Group shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM
- The Calm Before The Cut
- United Rentals stock price target raised to $1,075 by KeyBanc on data center growth
- Ashford Hospitality Trust sells two hotel properties for $33 million
- Is Europe exposed to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?
- European construction stocks slide after James Hardie’s U.S. housing warning
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.26%
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Earnings call transcript: Ashford Hospitality Q2 2025 highlights strategic shifts
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.20%
- Ashtead Tech rises as margin strength offsets weaker revenue, outlook
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.13%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.22%
- U.K. stocks higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.65%
Daily Range
6.00 6.28
Year Range
0.52 11.99
- Previous Close
- 6.12
- Open
- 6.20
- Bid
- 6.25
- Ask
- 6.55
- Low
- 6.00
- High
- 6.28
- Volume
- 137
- Daily Change
- 2.12%
- Month Change
- 7.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.59%
- Year Change
- 744.59%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev