Prime Trade Manager

  • Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5

  • Designed for manual trading with automated risk and trade management

  • Very easy to use with a clean and user-friendly interface

  • Helps improve execution quality and reduces common trade management mistakes

Main Features

  • Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage (Money Management)

  • Fast and accurate trade management directly on the chart

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit placement

  • Break-even function (move SL to entry after defined profit is reached)

  • Trailing stop feature to secure profits automatically

  • ATR functions for dynamic volatility-based settings

    • ATR-based Stop Loss

    • ATR-based Take Profit

    • ATR-based trailing (adjusted to market volatility)

  • Equity protection to limit account drawdown

  • Optional grid management for advanced usage

Benefits

  • Consistent risk control on every trade

  • More safety through automated protection features

  • Less emotional trading by following clear rules

  • More control over open positions

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading and swing trading

  • Works for beginners and advanced traders

Note

  • This EA does not open trades automatically and does not provide signals

  • This EA is a trade management tool for managing existing positions only


