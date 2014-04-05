Market Session and Custom Session
- 지표
- Till Meyer
- 버전: 1.40
Market Session and Custom Session draws market session zones (Asia, London, New York) plus a user-defined session directly on your chart — including session highs/lows, optional filled areas, labels and hover tooltips. Built for intraday traders, scalpers and analysts who need to spot session structure and recurring levels quickly.
Highlights
-
Immediate visual reference for major trading sessions.
-
Automatic session High/Low markers — great for breakout setups and volatility analysis.
-
User-definable custom session for personal time windows.
-
History view: display last N days to identify recurring zones.
-
Lightweight, clean, and highly configurable.
Features
-
Preconfigured sessions: Asia, London, New York.
-
Custom session support with start/end time input.
-
History mode to show N previous days of session ranges.
-
High/Low lines and optional colored fills.
-
Customizable colors and line width.
-
Labels & tooltips for quick chart info.
-
Simple inputs for fast setup.
Input Parameters
-
GLOBAL SETTINGS
-
InpDaysHistory — number of days in history
-
InpLineWidth — line width
-
InpShowLabels — show session labels (true/false)
-
-
ASIA / LONDON / NEW YORK / CUSTOM
-
InpShow... — enable session
-
Inp...Start / Inp...End — start/end time (HH:MM)
-
Inp...Color — session color
-
Inp...Fill — fill zone (true/false)
-
Custom: InpCustStart , InpCustEnd , InpCustColor , InpCustFill
-
Why Market Session and Custom Session?
-
Faster reads: Instantly see session opens, closes and ranges.
-
Reduce mistakes: No manual time conversions or separate session reference charts.
-
Flexible: Works for multiple trading styles — from conservative intraday to aggressive scalping.
-
Professional visuals: Clean labels, hover info and tidy presentation.
Installation
-
Place the indicator file in MQL5/Indicators .
-
Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator.
-
Drag the indicator onto your chart and tweak the inputs.
Support & Updates
-
Support via MQL5 messages
-
Regular bug fixes; feature requests considered.
Risk Disclaimer
This product is a visualization tool only. It is not an automated trading system and does not provide trading advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management.