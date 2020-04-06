Soft Gold

 Soft Gold is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures maximum profitability while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by Soft Gold is assigned its own stop-loss level, managed effectively with a Trailing Stop, offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies.

After years of meticulous development, Soft Gold provides a proven and profitable trading strategy that thrives over long periods. It works best with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

 Why Choose Soft Gold?

  •  Precision Entry and Exit: Trades are initiated based on optimal timing and ideal scenarios. Our proprietary exit algorithms protect your profits and minimize losses by closing trades at the perfect moment.

  • 24/5 Trading: Soft Gold operates throughout the trading session, maximizing your profit-taking potential with every opportunity.

Key Features

  • No risky strategies like martingale, arbitrage, or hedging.

  • Advanced spread and slippage control for consistent performance.

  • Smart risk management module to safeguard your capital.

  • Automatic market analysis powered by proprietary indicators.

  • Non-linear money management algorithms for enhanced stability.

  • Multiple protective algorithms to secure your funds.

Usage Guidelines

  • Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Account Type: Compatible with all types

  • Leverage: Any leverage works fine

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $30

  • Additional Tip: Using a VPS is recommended for optimal performance.


