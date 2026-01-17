Happy Jaguar
Overview
Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.
Key Functions
- Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action.
- Trend Logic: Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator changes color based on Price vs. Line positioning:
- Aqua (Bullish): Price is holding strictly above the line.
- Red (Bearish): Price is holding strictly below the line.
- Grey (Neutral): Price is currently touching or crossing the line.
- Boundaries: It features two "Outer Envelopes" set at a fixed distance to identify overextended price movements.
- Real-Time Dashboard: An on-screen text label in the top-left corner provides a literal description of the current trend state (BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL).
- Trend Confirmation: Uses the Aqua/Red colors to confirm they are trading in the direction of the dominant trend.\
- Exit Timing: A change from a colored state to a Grey state often indicates that a trend is weakening or a reversal is starting.
- Support & Resistance: The outer lines serve as secondary targets or areas where price might "bounce" back toward the main line.
